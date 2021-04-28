MF(c) DOOM

Beer gardens « on: Yesterday at 08:41:20 PM » Shite really isnt it, and impossible for pubs to make a living relying on the british weather.



Just been past the cross and there were a couple of young uns huddled under an umbrella having a drink looking miserable as sin. Rain stopped play at the Bruntons. Away Boris, get the pubs open, even if its just for the vaccinated