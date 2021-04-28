Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Beer gardens  (Read 209 times)
« on: Yesterday at 08:41:20 PM »
Shite really isnt it, and impossible for pubs to make a living relying on the british weather.

Just been past the cross and there were a couple of young uns huddled under an umbrella having a drink looking miserable as sin. Rain stopped play at the Bruntons. Away Boris, get the pubs open, even if its just for the vaccinated
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:38:25 AM »
I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden.  Got called miserable and Billy no mates. 

I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.   lost
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:07:39 PM »
Had a couple of decent sessions, it's ok but not great. There are some pubs that will have done very well since they reopened but have to agree most won't be making any sort of living.
