Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 27, 2021, 09:48:48 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Brief return by Tortured Mind I see!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Brief return by Tortured Mind I see! (Read 153 times)
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 822
Brief return by Tortured Mind I see!
«
on:
Today
at 06:37:48 PM »
Oh well did provide a moment of light relief I guess!
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 979
Re: Brief return by Tortured Mind I see!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:45:57 PM »
Except it wasnt him.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 822
Re: Brief return by Tortured Mind I see!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:53:22 PM »
Really? It wasnt the Monster idiot was it? There was one image I have only seen Tortured post....
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 736
Bugger.
Re: Brief return by Tortured Mind I see!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:02:18 PM »
Not a chance that was TM. The kid's tweaked in the head but he's not a nasty piece of shit.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 266
Re: Brief return by Tortured Mind I see!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:06:04 PM »
Leave TM
right
out of this!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 427
Re: Brief return by Tortured Mind I see!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:31:28 PM »
One of the dafties from the other board. Bit embarrassing for them really.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...