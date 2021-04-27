Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Brief return by Tortured Mind I see!  (Read 153 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 822


« on: Today at 06:37:48 PM »
Oh well did provide a moment of light relief I guess!
Robbso
Posts: 14 979


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:45:57 PM »
Except it wasnt him.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 822


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:53:22 PM »
Really? It wasnt the Monster idiot was it? There was one image I have only seen Tortured post....
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 736


Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:02:18 PM »
Not a chance that was TM. The kid's tweaked in the head but he's not a nasty piece of shit.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 266


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:06:04 PM »
Leave TM right out of this!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 427



« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:31:28 PM »
One of the dafties from the other board. Bit embarrassing for them really.
