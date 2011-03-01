Welcome,
Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
Topic: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar (Read 456 times)
Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/he-been-rubbing-arm-case-20451896
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
I know him he's from billingham
He would fit in well with a few other pervs on here
They could form a club
We have
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
I know him he's from billingham
He would fit in well with a few other pervs on here
They could form a club
We have
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
He probably was rubbing his arm.
With his penis.
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
So she makes an allegation then hides behind a screen in court and remains anonymous whilst the bloke has his reputation tarnished even though there is no case to answer. British justice at it's best (not). lawyers who acted on her behalf make a few quid probably out of public funds. Typical as almost always, only the lawyers win.
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
So she makes an allegation then hides behind a screen in court and remains anonymous whilst the bloke has his reputation tarnished even though there is no case to answer. British justice at it's best (not). lawyers who acted on her behalf make a few quid probably out of public funds. Typical as almost always, only the lawyers win.
Dead right
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
Didn't know about the two person rule,so......ya can belt one out as long as only one person is watching.
Gonna put this to the test tomorrow ....outside the one stop in Hemmo..........bout mid day'ish, tbc.....
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
I am the Police yer fecking eeedyot,
Thought y'all knew that.....
Like trying to educate a bacon sandwich on ere sometimes.....
:beer:x
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
if there wasn't a picture of the geezer it would have been a close description of an ex poster.
I like the blokes quote. ""Some people have a dislike for people in Jaguars with private plates."
