April 27, 2021, 03:26:16 PM
Author Topic: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar  (Read 456 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 265


« on: Yesterday at 11:50:08 AM »
 mick


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/he-been-rubbing-arm-case-20451896
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 683



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:09:12 PM »
Quote from: Mallypally on Yesterday at 12:05:09 PM
I know him he's from billingham

He would fit in well with a few other pervs on here

They could form a club

We have
El Capitan
Posts: 45 265


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:09:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:09:12 PM
Quote from: Mallypally on Yesterday at 12:05:09 PM
I know him he's from billingham

He would fit in well with a few other pervs on here

They could form a club

We have


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 234

Infant Herpes


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:26:28 PM »
He probably was rubbing his arm.
With his penis.
Spidoolie
Posts: 149


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:47:23 PM »
So she makes an allegation then hides behind a screen in court and remains anonymous whilst the bloke has his reputation tarnished even though there is no case to answer. British justice at it's best (not). lawyers who acted on her behalf make a few quid probably out of public funds. Typical as almost always, only the lawyers win.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 683



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:48:51 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 12:47:23 PM
So she makes an allegation then hides behind a screen in court and remains anonymous whilst the bloke has his reputation tarnished even though there is no case to answer. British justice at it's best (not). lawyers who acted on her behalf make a few quid probably out of public funds. Typical as almost always, only the lawyers win.


Dead right  :like:
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 041


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:11:05 PM »
Didn't know about the two person rule,so......ya can belt one out as long as only one person is watching.

Gonna put this to the test tomorrow ....outside the one stop in Hemmo..........bout mid day'ish,    tbc.....
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 041


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:58:56 PM »
I am the Police yer fecking eeedyot,

Thought y'all knew that.....

Like trying to educate a bacon sandwich on ere sometimes..... :beer:x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
TechnoTronic
Posts: 303


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:12:02 PM »
if there wasn't a picture of the geezer it would have been a close description of an ex poster.

I like the blokes quote. ""Some people have a dislike for people in Jaguars with private plates."   

