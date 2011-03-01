Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 26, 2021, 08:45:41 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar (Read 339 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 268
Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
on:
Today
at 11:50:08 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/he-been-rubbing-arm-case-20451896
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mallypally
Online
Posts: 31
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:05:09 PM »
I know him he's from billingham
He would fit in well with a few other pervs on here
They could form a club
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 684
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:09:12 PM »
Quote from: Mallypally on
Today
at 12:05:09 PM
I know him he's from billingham
He would fit in well with a few other pervs on here
They could form a club
We have
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 268
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:09:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:09:12 PM
Quote from: Mallypally on
Today
at 12:05:09 PM
I know him he's from billingham
He would fit in well with a few other pervs on here
They could form a club
We have
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mallypally
Online
Posts: 31
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:16:41 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:09:12 PM
Quote from: Mallypally on
Today
at 12:05:09 PM
I know him he's from billingham
He would fit in well with a few other pervs on here
They could form a club
We have
That it seems 🤔
It's like Fmttm 2 this place
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 234
Infant Herpes
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:26:28 PM »
He probably was rubbing his arm.
With his penis.
Logged
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 149
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:47:23 PM »
So she makes an allegation then hides behind a screen in court and remains anonymous whilst the bloke has his reputation tarnished even though there is no case to answer. British justice at it's best (not). lawyers who acted on her behalf make a few quid probably out of public funds. Typical as almost always, only the lawyers win.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 684
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:48:51 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on
Today
at 12:47:23 PM
So she makes an allegation then hides behind a screen in court and remains anonymous whilst the bloke has his reputation tarnished even though there is no case to answer. British justice at it's best (not). lawyers who acted on her behalf make a few quid probably out of public funds. Typical as almost always, only the lawyers win.
Dead right
Logged
Mallypally
Online
Posts: 31
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:42:34 PM »
Old cunts who drive jags
Are as dodgy as fuck
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 046
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:11:05 PM »
Didn't know about the two person rule,so......ya can belt one out as long as only one person is watching.
Gonna put this to the test tomorrow ....outside the one stop in Hemmo..........bout mid day'ish, tbc.....
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Mallypally
Online
Posts: 31
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:40:50 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 06:11:05 PM
Didn't know about the two person rule,so......ya can belt one out as long as only one person is watching.
Gonna put this to the test tomorrow ....outside the one stop in Hemmo..........bout mid day'ish, tbc.....
I have phoned the police
And told them
People like you need locking up
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 046
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:58:56 PM »
I am the Police yer fecking eeedyot,
Thought y'all knew that.....
Like trying to educate a bacon sandwich on ere sometimes.....
:beer:x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Mallypally
Online
Posts: 31
Re: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:31:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 06:58:56 PM
I am the Police yer fecking eeedyot,
Thought y'all knew that.....
Like trying to educate a bacon sandwich on ere sometimes.....
:beer:x
You best need to keep
An eye on this dodgy person then
If you are the police
He is always up to no good
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...