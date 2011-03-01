Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Case dropped against alleged grinning flasher in Jaguar  (Read 339 times)
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/he-been-rubbing-arm-case-20451896
I know him he's from billingham

He would fit in well with a few other pervs on here

They could form a club
We have
We have


 
We have

That it seems  🤔

It's like Fmttm 2 this place
He probably was rubbing his arm.
With his penis.
So she makes an allegation then hides behind a screen in court and remains anonymous whilst the bloke has his reputation tarnished even though there is no case to answer. British justice at it's best (not). lawyers who acted on her behalf make a few quid probably out of public funds. Typical as almost always, only the lawyers win.
Dead right  :like:
Old cunts who drive jags

Are as dodgy as fuck
Didn't know about the two person rule,so......ya can belt one out as long as only one person is watching.

Gonna put this to the test tomorrow ....outside the one stop in Hemmo..........bout mid day'ish,    tbc.....
I have phoned the police

And told them

People like you need locking up
I am the Police yer fecking eeedyot,

Thought y'all knew that.....

Like trying to educate a bacon sandwich on ere sometimes..... :beer:x
You best need to keep


An eye on this dodgy person then

If you are the police

He is always up to no good
