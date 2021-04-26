I'm up to 7 or 8 requests to actually get an explanation as to why my account is disabled.
I know it's their website and they can do as they see fit, but it's piss poor communication from them to not even have the decency to reply.
He won't reply he never does.
Email them and ask and in it state you request your information as per the terms of his site. If you fail to reply in 40 days I will report you to the ICO
He will reply then I guarantee it
Just had a look over there and it seems some have been checking in on my progress...
And Rob has posted this corker of a lie again... bloke knows no bounds but some of his hangers on believe every word he says
"He was actually given not just a second chance but as many lives as a cat. We didn't have any intention of banning him permanently until his responses came in."
He's already emailed clearly stating he didn't receive anything until the privacy request and I displayed that email. Also I had been banned for over a month at the point he replied and stated I was banned. So yes you you had every intention of banning me permanently as you already had
I never broke his forum rules - so why did I need as many lives as a cat unless you ban people for not breaking rules - Another lie
Seen as people like passing the message on I'll leave him a challenge. Rob publish my messages that i sent/emails (remember I have this in my sent items) and show everyone what I sent which was so bad.
Absolute 100% guarantee he won't.. that's because there is nothing bad in the messages (which of course he didn't see he said)
He's so confused his story doesn't make sense - shame none of posters pick this up. They don't normally like liars but seem to allow it when it fits for them