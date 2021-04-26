Big nose Rob again failing to comply with what is on his own website.I have asked that all personal details (i.e my account) be erased which he hasn't done.This time I won't be giving him the heads up though and emailing him. I will report him straight to the ICO if he hasn't done it in time.Still hasn't replied to say if he will give me my money back from his shit book either...Must still be reeling from being exposed as a lying bastardFrom his own site.... oh he cries if you ask for it though and says you are threatening himRightsYou have a right to access the personal data we hold about you or obtain a copy of it. To do so please contact us. If you believe that the information we hold for you is incomplete or inaccurate, you may contact us to ask us to complete or correct that information.You also have the right to request the erasure of your personal data. Please contact us if you would like us to remove your personal data.

I'm up to 7 or 8 requests to actually get an explanation as to why my account is disabled. I know it's their website and they can do as they see fit, but it's piss poor communication from them to not even have the decency to reply.