Author Topic: Big Nose Not Complying With His Privacy Terms Again.....  (Read 239 times)
Cooper671

Posts: 22


« on: Today at 10:42:14 AM »
Big nose Rob again failing to comply with what is on his own website.

I have asked that all personal details (i.e my account) be erased which he hasn't done.

This time I won't be giving him the heads up though and emailing him. I will report him straight to the ICO if he hasn't done it in time.

Still hasn't replied to say if he will give me my money back from his shit book either...  :lenin:

Must still be reeling from being exposed as a lying bastard  :nige:

From his own site.... oh he cries if you ask for it though and says you are threatening him 

Rights
You have a right to access the personal data we hold about you or obtain a copy of it. To do so please contact us. If you believe that the information we hold for you is incomplete or inaccurate, you may contact us to ask us to complete or correct that information.

You also have the right to request the erasure of your personal data. Please contact us if you would like us to remove your personal data.
TommyDickfingers

Posts: 9


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:11:44 AM »
I'm up to 7 or 8 requests to actually get an explanation as to why my account is disabled.

I know it's their website and they can do as they see fit, but it's piss poor communication from them to not even have the decency to reply.
Spidoolie
Posts: 149


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:38:51 PM »
I got banned because I disagreed with Smalltown's shit and as the warnings got 'firmer' I proved them to be telling porkies then my account was disabled without explanation.
Cooper671

Posts: 22


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:39:50 PM »
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on Today at 11:11:44 AM
I'm up to 7 or 8 requests to actually get an explanation as to why my account is disabled.

I know it's their website and they can do as they see fit, but it's piss poor communication from them to not even have the decency to reply.

He won't reply he never does.

Email them and ask and in it state you request your information as per the terms of his site. If you fail to reply in 40 days I will report you to the ICO


He will reply then I guarantee it

Just had a look over there and it seems some have been checking in on my progress...  mcl

And Rob has posted this corker of a lie again... bloke knows no bounds but some of his hangers on believe every word he says

"He was actually given not just a second chance but as many lives as a cat. We didn't have any intention of banning him permanently until his responses came in."

He's already emailed clearly stating he didn't receive anything until the privacy request and I displayed that email. Also I had been banned for over a month at the point he replied and stated I was banned. So yes you you had every intention of banning me permanently as you already had  :nige:

I never broke his forum rules - so why did I need as many lives as a cat unless you ban people for not breaking rules - Another lie  

Seen as people like passing the message on I'll leave him a challenge. Rob publish my messages that i sent/emails (remember I have this in my sent items) and show everyone what I sent which was so bad.

Absolute 100% guarantee he won't.. that's because there is nothing bad in the messages (which of course he didn't see he said)

He's so confused his story doesn't make sense - shame none of posters pick this up. They don't normally like liars but seem to allow it when it fits for them  :jackanory:
TommyDickfingers

Posts: 9


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:00:49 PM »
Just a straight answer would suffice from them.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 602


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:21:13 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Today at 12:38:51 PM
I got banned because I disagreed with Smalltown's shit and as the warnings got 'firmer' I proved them to be telling porkies then my account was disabled without explanation.

THAT CUNT SMALLTOWN HAS GOT A FEW BANNED
LEE TUBLIN FOR ONE
FUCKING TOMBSTONE TEETH  :wanker:
