Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 26, 2021, 01:05:02 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Where have all the big hitters
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Where have all the big hitters (Read 155 times)
Mallypally
Online
Posts: 17
Where have all the big hitters
«
on:
Today
at 09:05:20 AM »
Gone from this board
It used to be very busy
Now it's as empty as the Newcastle trophy room 🤔
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 268
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:26:43 AM »
Hardly any racism on here these days either 😂😂😂😂🤠🤠🤠🤠
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mallypally
Online
Posts: 17
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:42:03 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:26:43 AM
Hardly any racism on here these days either 😂😂😂😂🤠🤠🤠🤠
From what I can see there is hardly anything now on here
Don't know why I registered
Used to be real busy on here before
Only ones left look and sound like right geeks 🤔
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 268
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:44:40 AM »
I can recommend a good forum if its racism youre after?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 682
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:50:35 AM »
WE'RE FULL!!!!!!
Logged
Mallypally
Online
Posts: 17
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:55:12 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:44:40 AM
I can recommend a good forum if its racism youre after?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Why do you keep going on about racism ?
You sound like a right strange person
Are you on any medication for this ?
Are you one of them strange wokeys ?
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 601
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:56:15 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:44:40 AM
I can recommend a good forum if its racism youre after?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
AND WHAT FORUM WOULD THIS BE MATTY
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 268
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:09:07 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:56:15 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:44:40 AM
I can recommend a good forum if its racism youre after?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
AND WHAT FORUM WOULD THIS BE MATTY
Im only winding Kenna up, Monkster
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 737
Bugger.
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:38:47 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:09:07 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:56:15 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:44:40 AM
I can recommend a good forum if its racism youre after?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
AND WHAT FORUM WOULD THIS BE MATTY
Im only winding Kenna up, Monkster
You're not allowed to say it's Necky. Steve will shout at you coz the Fortress COB security perimeter is impenetrable.
Logged
Mallypally
Online
Posts: 17
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:46:19 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 11:38:47 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:09:07 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:56:15 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:44:40 AM
I can recommend a good forum if its racism youre after?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
AND WHAT FORUM WOULD THIS BE MATTY
Im only winding Kenna up, Monkster
You're not allowed to say it's Necky. Steve will shout at you coz the Fortress COB security perimeter is impenetrable.
Who is this Steve
Seen his name mentioned a few times
But I've not seen anyone on here with that name ?
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 737
Bugger.
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:51:15 PM »
Quote from: Mallypally on
Today
at 12:46:19 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 11:38:47 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:09:07 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:56:15 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:44:40 AM
I can recommend a good forum if its racism youre after?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
AND WHAT FORUM WOULD THIS BE MATTY
Im only winding Kenna up, Monkster
You're not allowed to say it's Necky. Steve will shout at you coz the Fortress COB security perimeter is impenetrable.
Who is this Steve
Seen his name mentioned a few times
But I've not seen anyone on here with that name ?
You're not bright enough to play dumb, mate.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...