April 26, 2021, 10:54:51 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Where have all the big hitters
Author
Topic: Where have all the big hitters (Read 59 times)
Mallypally
Where have all the big hitters
«
on:
Today
at 09:05:20 AM »
Gone from this board
It used to be very busy
Now it's as empty as the Newcastle trophy room 🤔
El Capitan
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:26:43 AM »
Hardly any racism on here these days either 😂😂😂😂🤠🤠🤠🤠
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mallypally
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:42:03 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:26:43 AM
Hardly any racism on here these days either 😂😂😂😂🤠🤠🤠🤠
From what I can see there is hardly anything now on here
Don't know why I registered
Used to be real busy on here before
Only ones left look and sound like right geeks 🤔
El Capitan
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:44:40 AM »
I can recommend a good forum if its racism youre after?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Where have all the big hitters
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:50:35 AM »
WE'RE FULL!!!!!!
