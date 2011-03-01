Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 26, 2021, 08:31:13 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Herd immunity
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Herd immunity (Read 11 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 677
Herd immunity
«
on:
Today
at 08:12:14 AM »
Is happening in India. *Thats* how it works
Makes me bloody angr that expression. The weak and the old die, and so do people who would have survived, because the hospitals are fucked. Crack on
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...