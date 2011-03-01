Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Herd immunity
Today at 08:12:14 AM
Is happening in India. *Thats* how it works

Makes me bloody angr that expression. The weak and the old die, and so do people who would have survived, because the hospitals are fucked. Crack on
