Author Topic: SOUND OF METAL  (Read 251 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: April 25, 2021, 09:05:37 PM »
Anyone seen it yet...what did ya think...

IMBD.............7.8/10

Rotten toms...97%

Empire............4/5

ME..................erm.........4/10

Make her own minds up motherfuckers..........that's it for now

Shabba x
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 AM »
Didnt rate it?


Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?



It got 5 out of 5 stars in the Guardian, so thats good enough for me 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:36:18 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:13:39 AM
Didnt rate it?


Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?



It got 5 out of 5 stars in the Guardian, so thats good enough for me 

It's on Prime and it's bloody good.
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:38:39 AM »
Starring Goldby?

 
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 11:36:18 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:13:39 AM
Didnt rate it?


Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?



It got 5 out of 5 stars in the Guardian, so thats good enough for me 

It's on Prime and it's bloody good.


Cheers  :like:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:21:17 PM »
Tell me what's bloody good about it...

I'll tell ya what's bad about it........erm.......it's the most boring (art house film wannabe)since manchester by the sea.

That's it for now.

P.s.       Even poochy woochy little lover fell asleep.

The dog 🐕 tort it was brill  tho......       It for now 😋x
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:45:03 PM »
Im done with movie critics. Used to be a slave to reviews but watched a load of critically acclaimed dogshit lately, white tiger  being the most recent
Minge
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:53:42 PM »
Its a bit slow to be honest
