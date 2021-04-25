Bob_Ender

Posts: 1 041 SOUND OF METAL « on: April 25, 2021, 09:05:37 PM » Anyone seen it yet...what did ya think...



IMBD.............7.8/10



Rotten toms...97%



Empire............4/5



ME..................erm.........4/10



Make her own minds up motherfuckers..........that's it for now



El Capitan

Posts: 45 266 Re: SOUND OF METAL « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 AM »





Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?







Didnt rate it?

Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?

It got 5 out of 5 stars in the Guardian, so thats good enough for me

Bob_Ender

Posts: 1 041 Re: SOUND OF METAL « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:21:17 PM » Tell me what's bloody good about it...



I'll tell ya what's bad about it........erm.......it's the most boring (art house film wannabe)since manchester by the sea.



That's it for now.



P.s. Even poochy woochy little lover fell asleep.



