April 26, 2021, 08:45:36 PM
SOUND OF METAL
Author
Topic: SOUND OF METAL (Read 152 times)
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 046
SOUND OF METAL
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:05:37 PM »
Anyone seen it yet...what did ya think...
IMBD.............7.8/10
Rotten toms...97%
Empire............4/5
ME..................erm.........4/10
Make her own minds up motherfuckers..........that's it for now
Shabba x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
El Capitan
Posts: 45 268
Re: SOUND OF METAL
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:13:39 AM »
Didnt rate it?
Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?
It got 5 out of 5 stars in the Guardian, so thats good enough for me
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 739
Bugger.
Re: SOUND OF METAL
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:36:18 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:13:39 AM
Didnt rate it?
Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?
It got 5 out of 5 stars in the Guardian, so thats good enough for me
It's on Prime and it's bloody good.
John Theone
Posts: 397
Re: SOUND OF METAL
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:38:39 AM »
Starring Goldby?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 268
Re: SOUND OF METAL
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:39:29 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 11:36:18 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:13:39 AM
Didnt rate it?
Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?
It got 5 out of 5 stars in the Guardian, so thats good enough for me
It's on Prime and it's bloody good.
Cheers
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 046
Re: SOUND OF METAL
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:21:17 PM »
Tell me what's bloody good about it...
I'll tell ya what's bad about it........erm.......it's the most boring (art house film wannabe)since manchester by the sea.
That's it for now.
P.s. Even poochy woochy little lover fell asleep.
The dog 🐕 tort it was brill tho...... It for now 😋x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
