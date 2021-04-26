Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 26, 2021, 08:45:36 PM
Author Topic: SOUND OF METAL  (Read 152 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Yesterday at 09:05:37 PM »
Anyone seen it yet...what did ya think...

IMBD.............7.8/10

Rotten toms...97%

Empire............4/5

ME..................erm.........4/10

Make her own minds up motherfuckers..........that's it for now

Shabba x
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:13:39 AM »
Didnt rate it?


Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?



It got 5 out of 5 stars in the Guardian, so thats good enough for me 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:36:18 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:13:39 AM
Didnt rate it?


Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?



It got 5 out of 5 stars in the Guardian, so thats good enough for me 

It's on Prime and it's bloody good.
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:38:39 AM »
Starring Goldby?

 
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:39:29 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 11:36:18 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:13:39 AM
Didnt rate it?


Ive not seen it yet, is it on any streaming apps?



It got 5 out of 5 stars in the Guardian, so thats good enough for me 

It's on Prime and it's bloody good.


Cheers  :like:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:21:17 PM »
Tell me what's bloody good about it...

I'll tell ya what's bad about it........erm.......it's the most boring (art house film wannabe)since manchester by the sea.

That's it for now.

P.s.       Even poochy woochy little lover fell asleep.

The dog 🐕 tort it was brill  tho......       It for now 😋x
