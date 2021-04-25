Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SOUND OF METAL  (Read 34 times)
« on: Today at 09:05:37 PM »
Anyone seen it yet...what did ya think...

IMBD.............7.8/10

Rotten toms...97%

Empire............4/5

ME..................erm.........4/10

Make her own minds up motherfuckers..........that's it for now

Shabba x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
