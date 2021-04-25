Bob_Ender

Posts: 1 037 SOUND OF METAL « on: Today at 09:05:37 PM » Anyone seen it yet...what did ya think...



IMBD.............7.8/10



Rotten toms...97%



Empire............4/5



ME..................erm.........4/10



Make her own minds up motherfuckers..........that's it for now



