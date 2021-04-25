Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 28, 2021, 03:25:26 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boris is a Poolie
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boris is a Poolie (Read 580 times)
Teesside Tammy
Offline
Posts: 868
Boris is a Poolie
«
on:
April 25, 2021, 03:30:05 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHSFzbGduRw
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 041
Re: Boris is a Poolie
«
Reply #1 on:
April 25, 2021, 06:40:38 PM »
That all about then Tam,as usual on a Sunday T Time I'm a bit bamboozled.
Is it a good/bad thing.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
towz
Online
Posts: 9 317
Re: Boris is a Poolie
«
Reply #2 on:
April 25, 2021, 08:19:13 PM »
What the fuck was that stupid shite all about?
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 041
Re: Boris is a Poolie
«
Reply #3 on:
April 25, 2021, 08:52:13 PM »
Ide live there for all the gold in africa,I'd live there for half the gold hanging round the ex's neck......kin bitch.
I'm not bitter tho,Nahh not me
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
towz
Online
Posts: 9 317
Re: Boris is a Poolie
«
Reply #4 on:
April 26, 2021, 04:16:02 PM »
And I think you spelled 'cunt' wrong
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 317
Re: Boris is a Poolie
«
Reply #5 on:
April 26, 2021, 10:01:07 PM »
Despite, not because of him. Well done Britain
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 317
Re: Boris is a Poolie
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:52:32 AM »
Here he is, the dribbling fucktard
https://twitter.com/jonlis1/status/1385218394060951555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1385279686352179209%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Fnews%2Fuk-politics-56859751
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 681
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Boris is a Poolie
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:41:06 AM »
Have a graph you tedious lefty cunt!
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 828
Re: Boris is a Poolie
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:57:16 AM »
People like Boris. Thats all there is to say.
Sure he is a bit of an oddball, but everything he does is for the interest of our country.
I couldnt currently say that about any labour politician right now.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 681
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Boris is a Poolie
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:24:20 AM »
I think Boris is a cunt, he has an 80 seat majority and is pandering to the wokey, climatey, covidy, BLMy wankers.
If Labour weren't such a bunch of utter fuckwits with an egomaniac tosser as leader, I would consider a vote in their favour.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:02:24 PM by TerryCochranesSocks
»
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Online
Posts: 9 317
Re: Boris is a Poolie
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:58:58 PM »
Dont get me wrong, keir starmer is a waste of space
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...