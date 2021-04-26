Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 26, 2021, 10:29:53 PM
Author Topic: Boris is a Poolie  (Read 367 times)
Teesside Tammy
« on: Yesterday at 03:30:05 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHSFzbGduRw
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:40:38 PM »
That all about then Tam,as usual on a Sunday T Time I'm a bit bamboozled.

Is it a good/bad thing. :beer:
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Mallypally

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:56:03 PM »
He wouldn't live there for all the tea in China.

I wouldn't live there for all the gold in Africa.
Logged
towz
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:19:13 PM »
What the fuck was that stupid shite all about?
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:52:13 PM »
Ide live there for all the gold in africa,I'd live there for half the gold hanging round the ex's neck......kin bitch.

I'm not bitter tho,Nahh not me  :beer:
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:16:02 PM »
And I think you spelled 'cunt' wrong
Logged
Mallypally

« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:29:44 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:16:02 PM
And I think you spelled 'cunt' wrong


Hang on there Towz you camels cock gobbling cunt

He can't be all that bad shit breath
Logged
towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:01:07 PM »
Despite, not because of him. Well done Britain
Logged
