Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 25, 2021, 09:08:10 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boris is a Poolie  (Read 177 times)
Teesside Tammy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 868


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:30:05 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHSFzbGduRw
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 037


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:40:38 PM »
That all about then Tam,as usual on a Sunday T Time I'm a bit bamboozled.

Is it a good/bad thing. :beer:
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Mallypally

Offline Offline

Posts: 3


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:56:03 PM »
He wouldn't live there for all the tea in China.

I wouldn't live there for all the gold in Africa.
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 312


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:19:13 PM »
What the fuck was that stupid shite all about?
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 037


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:52:13 PM »
Ide live there for all the gold in africa,I'd live there for half the gold hanging round the ex's neck......kin bitch.

I'm not bitter tho,Nahh not me  :beer:
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 