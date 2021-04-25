Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 1 034





Posts: 1 034 Re: Boris is a Poolie « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:40:38 PM »



Is it a good/bad thing. That all about then Tam,as usual on a Sunday T Time I'm a bit bamboozled.Is it a good/bad thing. Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."