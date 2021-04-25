Reidydog

Re: Anybody had a Covid test after being fully vaccinated « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:43:20 PM » Yes. I've had both jabs and still have to do 2 rapid and one postal test a week due to my work. When I got my 2nd injection I asked the nurse if people still needed to test and she said yes absolutely.