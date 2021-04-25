Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 25, 2021, 11:13:48 PM
Author Topic: Anybody had a Covid test after being fully vaccinated  (Read 108 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 01:28:07 PM »
Has anybody had a Covid test after being fully vaccinated?
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:01:43 PM »
My wife is fully vaccinated but still has to do 2 rapid covid tests a week because she works for the NHS
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:33:34 PM »
Nope, got the second jab yesterday - still being careful.
Reidydog
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:43:20 PM »
Yes. I've had both jabs and still have to do 2 rapid and one postal test a week due to my work.  When I got my 2nd injection I asked the nurse if people still needed to test and she said yes absolutely.
