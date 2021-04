19 year old scores for Boro on his debut. When did that last happen?



Wot fucknig muck stain U R. If your talking about Jack Colburn he made his debut mid week against Rotherham.Unless like the pillock you are... you missed off the home debut bit....in your OP . then fair enough if notSoz to piss on your chips but the is nothing worse than a silly cunt who doesn't know he's facts...If you want 2 be a cunt make sure your proper cunt who is bulletproof....