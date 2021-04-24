Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Bolasie, Watmore, Mendez-laing and
Today at 04:16:33 PM
Two half decent strikers would see us right in the mix next season.


Midfield and defence takes care of itself IMO.


A keeper too.
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:27:21 PM
Id have broken the bank to get Adam Armstrong from Blackburn but that ship has sailed.


Seen him in the U20 World Cup four years ago and could tell he had something extra.
