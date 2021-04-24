Welcome,
April 24, 2021, 09:37:47 PM
No match thread again
Author
Topic: No match thread again (Read 118 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 300
No match thread again
Everyone not give a fuck anymore?
Gingerpig
Posts: 884
Re: No match thread again
Fear not we will win 2-1
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Minge
Posts: 10 579
Re: No match thread again
Didnt know we were playing today until 10 mins ago .
Great to read the young un get his goal
