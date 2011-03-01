Welcome,
April 26, 2021, 03:06:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
Author
Topic: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London (Read 979 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 679
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 12:07:44 PM »
It used to be.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 706
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 02:23:23 PM »
More stabbings yesterday. No deaths though.
Some might find it funny still
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 683
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 02:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 02:23:23 PM
More stabbings yesterday. No deaths though.
Some might find it funny still
No-one finds it funny, I don't think.
Half way to the ton.
Logged
Mallypally
Online
Posts: 20
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 02:41:04 PM »
It's certainly not funny
I think a few on here though like being stabbed
Up the wrong un
Same as on woke me to the moon
Logged
