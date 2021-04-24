Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« on: April 24, 2021, 08:19:09 AM »
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
Robbso
Posts: 14 978


« Reply #1 on: April 24, 2021, 08:47:18 AM »
It was on MSM last night.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #2 on: April 24, 2021, 09:16:15 AM »
I must have missed the outcry ..
Robbso
Posts: 14 978


« Reply #3 on: April 24, 2021, 11:52:24 AM »
Boy stabbed to death in Newham, east London.

Ive just been on the BBC website, on the front page.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 679



« Reply #4 on: April 24, 2021, 11:58:55 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #5 on: April 24, 2021, 12:22:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally

Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
El Capitan
Posts: 45 254


« Reply #6 on: April 24, 2021, 12:30:23 PM »
It was on the news last night 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 679



« Reply #7 on: April 24, 2021, 12:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 12:22:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally

Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection

There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #8 on: April 24, 2021, 12:48:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 24, 2021, 12:30:23 PM
It was on the news last night 

Look up outcry.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #9 on: April 24, 2021, 12:51:08 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 12:40:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 12:22:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally

Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection

There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?



There was a time when the death of a 14 year kid murdered on our streets would create an outcry from the media etc ... so at least you accept it is a problem we just now accept for obvious reasons More important to be politicised by events 4000 miles with a career criminal and a power crazed copper.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 679



« Reply #10 on: April 24, 2021, 12:54:51 PM »
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #11 on: April 24, 2021, 12:56:34 PM »
Havent mentioned black ...
TMG501
Posts: 235


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #12 on: April 24, 2021, 01:36:22 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes  :bc: :bc: :bc:

What a crock of shite
TechnoTronic
Posts: 302


« Reply #13 on: April 24, 2021, 02:40:18 PM »
Must have been black on black as no mention of race on the BBC article.

Sad that a kid is dead and probably over something really stupid.
Mickgaz
Posts: 373


« Reply #14 on: April 24, 2021, 07:11:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Only you mentioned black.  Typical thick lefty  :alf: :alf: :alf:
Robbso
Posts: 14 978


« Reply #15 on: April 24, 2021, 07:30:23 PM »
Its been on BBC, Sky and ITV, 3 people have been taken into custody. Whats the point of this post, I dont get it
There are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 019


« Reply #16 on: April 24, 2021, 07:45:12 PM »
Black lives dont seem to matter to a section of black yoof.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:25:53 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 24, 2021, 07:30:23 PM
Its been on BBC, Sky and ITV, 3 people have been taken into custody. Whats the point of this post, I dont get it
There are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM.

It's been reported, ie cited.No commentary, no murals, no 24hr coverage, no protests .... no politicians on TV talking about the root cause etc. ie no outcry.

Now you join the dots. What is going on in a different culture is obviously more important.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 679



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:55:48 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on April 24, 2021, 07:11:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Only you mentioned black.  Typical thick lefty  :alf: :alf: :alf:

Haha. Wee Willie was off on a Black London Gangs Out of  control Sadie Khan London Shithole trip from the off. He fancied a ton
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:16:29 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:55:48 AM
Quote from: Mickgaz on April 24, 2021, 07:11:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Only you mentioned black.  Typical thick lefty  :alf: :alf: :alf:

Haha. Wee Willie was off on a Black London Gangs Out of  control Sadie Khan London Shithole trip from the off. He fancied a ton

Bob was on a "let's turn the usual blind eye to dysfunctional working class communities that engender violent feral black kids - especially a problem in London - in case it is interpreted as racism defence trip. A bit like grooming gangs - keep turning that blind eye. I guess it makes me racist if I feel sickened by the thought of black kids killing each other. 
El Capitan
Posts: 45 254


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:39:43 PM »
A bit like grooming gangs


FULL HOUSE!!  :bc: :bc: :homer:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:52:17 PM »
Playing the man not the ball shocker  mick
El Capitan
Posts: 45 254


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:11:42 PM »
We all knew it was coming Willie   mcl



Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special  monkey
TechnoTronic
Posts: 302


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:24:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:11:42 PM
We all knew it was coming Willie   mcl



Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special  monkey

Add homophobia to that please.   You fucking Gaylord  mcl
El Capitan
Posts: 45 254


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:34:20 PM »
Yes, lets not forget the uphill gardeners  :pope2:
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 821


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 02:36:08 PM »
Was yet another shocking incident. 14 year old committing murder over a fucking electric scooter. What a waste.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:57:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:11:42 PM
We all knew it was coming Willie   mcl



Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special  monkey

I am certainly not making light of a death of a young kid with a smiley emoji like you. This is our country not the US. As a parent I couldn't raise a smile.
His Mother fainted at the scene, overcome with grief.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 254


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:59:18 PM »
I certainly wouldnt be using the news of this awful death for some pathetic political point scoring on a football message board
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 04:09:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:59:18 PM
I certainly wouldnt be using the news of this awful death for some pathetic political point scoring on a football message board

So are you suggesting this forum is not a place to discuss current affairs and politics? Seems like a few of us didn't get the memo. The site is full of political threads.

No point scoring from me - just highlighting an important issue but got knocked by the leftists who are too cowardly to debate and even bring smilies on a thread discussing the murder of a 14 year old. Crass as fuck and racist.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 254


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:23:11 PM »
You can discuss whatever you want. But dont claim what I said above isnt an accurate assessment of your motives



A 14 year old is stabbed to death and your first thought is about how this could be useful in backing up some anti mainstream media / woke agenda theory you have.




I think the thread has probably gone exactly how you hoped it would  :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 254


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:26:59 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:09:07 PM
No point scoring from me



Your opening post is practically the dictionary definition of it FFS
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 705



« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 04:38:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:23:11 PM
You can discuss whatever you want. But dont claim what I said above isnt an accurate assessment of your motives



A 14 year old is stabbed to death and your first thought is about how this could be useful in backing up some anti mainstream media / woke agenda theory you have.




I think the thread has probably gone exactly how you hoped it would  :like:

You have delusions of grandeur if you think you can analyse people on a message board. Unbelievable arrogance. The kind of arrogance that laughs at kids being killed.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 821


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:35:42 PM »
This thread is about a 14 year old - and some of you still look to be points- scoring! Appalling
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 424



« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 08:35:42 PM
This thread is about a 14 year old - and some of you still look to be points- scoring! Appalling

Point being it was never really about a 14 year old
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 038


« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:11:09 AM »
The fuck is uphill gardener all about then Captain,

New one on me like this one......🤔 :beer:x
El Capitan
Posts: 45 254


« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:32:15 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:00:21 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 08:35:42 PM
This thread is about a 14 year old - and some of you still look to be points- scoring! Appalling

Point being it was never really about a 14 year old

 :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 674


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:48:53 AM »
I don't think these knife crimes themselves are racially motivated are they? They seem (to a middle aged white bloke in Yorkshire) to show that black youths are turning on each other.  Why?
Is it just post-code / school uniform / "gang" fights or is there an underlying reason why they are so massively over-represented in the statistics for such crimes. It doesn't appear to be poverty driven, it doesn't appear to be racially driven. It is ludicrous to argue that black kids are biologically more predisposed to crime than white kids, so what is the reason?
If we can find the answer to that question then at least there is something to fight against. Meanwhile kids are being killed in our major cities at a quite shocking rate. Very sad.
