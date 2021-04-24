Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 26, 2021, 01:15:26 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London (Read 818 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
on:
April 24, 2021, 08:19:09 AM »
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 978
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #1 on:
April 24, 2021, 08:47:18 AM »
It was on MSM last night.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #2 on:
April 24, 2021, 09:16:15 AM »
I must have missed the outcry ..
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 978
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #3 on:
April 24, 2021, 11:52:24 AM »
Boy stabbed to death in Newham, east London.
Ive just been on the BBC website, on the front page.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 676
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #4 on:
April 24, 2021, 11:58:55 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #5 on:
April 24, 2021, 12:22:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 251
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #6 on:
April 24, 2021, 12:30:23 PM »
It was on the news last night
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 676
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #7 on:
April 24, 2021, 12:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 12:22:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?
«
Last Edit: April 24, 2021, 12:43:13 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
»
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #8 on:
April 24, 2021, 12:48:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 24, 2021, 12:30:23 PM
It was on the news last night
Look up outcry.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #9 on:
April 24, 2021, 12:51:08 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 12:40:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 12:22:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 24, 2021, 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?
There was a time when the death of a 14 year kid murdered on our streets would create an outcry from the media etc ... so at least you accept it is a problem we just now accept for obvious reasons More important to be politicised by events 4000 miles with a career criminal and a power crazed copper.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 676
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #10 on:
April 24, 2021, 12:54:51 PM »
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #11 on:
April 24, 2021, 12:56:34 PM »
Havent mentioned black ...
Logged
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 235
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #12 on:
April 24, 2021, 01:36:22 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
What a crock of shite
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 302
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #13 on:
April 24, 2021, 02:40:18 PM »
Must have been black on black as no mention of race on the BBC article.
Sad that a kid is dead and probably over something really stupid.
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 373
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #14 on:
April 24, 2021, 07:11:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
Only you mentioned black. Typical thick lefty
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 978
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #15 on:
April 24, 2021, 07:30:23 PM »
Its been on BBC, Sky and ITV, 3 people have been taken into custody. Whats the point of this post, I dont get it
There are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 019
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #16 on:
April 24, 2021, 07:45:12 PM »
Black lives dont seem to matter to a section of black yoof.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:25:53 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 24, 2021, 07:30:23 PM
Its been on BBC, Sky and ITV, 3 people have been taken into custody. Whats the point of this post, I dont get it
There are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM.
It's been reported, ie cited.No commentary, no murals, no 24hr coverage, no protests .... no politicians on TV talking about the root cause etc. ie no outcry.
Now you join the dots. What is going on in a different culture is obviously more important.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 676
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 08:55:48 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on April 24, 2021, 07:11:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
Only you mentioned black. Typical thick lefty
Haha. Wee Willie was off on a Black London Gangs Out of control Sadie Khan London Shithole trip from the off. He fancied a ton
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 12:16:29 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:55:48 AM
Quote from: Mickgaz on April 24, 2021, 07:11:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 24, 2021, 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
Only you mentioned black. Typical thick lefty
Haha. Wee Willie was off on a Black London Gangs Out of control Sadie Khan London Shithole trip from the off. He fancied a ton
Bob was on a "let's turn the usual blind eye to dysfunctional working class communities that engender violent feral black kids - especially a problem in London - in case it is interpreted as racism defence trip. A bit like grooming gangs - keep turning that blind eye. I guess it makes me racist if I feel sickened by the thought of black kids killing each other.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 251
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 12:39:43 PM »
A bit like grooming gangs
FULL HOUSE!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 12:52:17 PM »
Playing the man not the ball shocker
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 251
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 01:11:42 PM »
We all knew it was coming Willie
Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 302
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 01:24:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:11:42 PM
We all knew it was coming Willie
Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special
Add homophobia to that please. You fucking Gaylord
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 251
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 01:34:20 PM »
Yes, lets not forget the uphill gardeners
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 821
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 02:36:08 PM »
Was yet another shocking incident. 14 year old committing murder over a fucking electric scooter. What a waste.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 03:57:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:11:42 PM
We all knew it was coming Willie
Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special
I am certainly not making light of a death of a young kid with a smiley emoji like you. This is our country not the US. As a parent I couldn't raise a smile.
His Mother fainted at the scene, overcome with grief.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 251
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 03:59:18 PM »
I certainly wouldnt be using the news of this awful death for some pathetic political point scoring on a football message board
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 04:09:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:59:18 PM
I certainly wouldnt be using the news of this awful death for some pathetic political point scoring on a football message board
So are you suggesting this forum is not a place to discuss current affairs and politics? Seems like a few of us didn't get the memo. The site is full of political threads.
No point scoring from me - just highlighting an important issue but got knocked by the leftists who are too cowardly to debate and even bring smilies on a thread discussing the murder of a 14 year old. Crass as fuck and racist.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 251
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 04:23:11 PM »
You can discuss whatever you want. But dont claim what I said above isnt an accurate assessment of your motives
A 14 year old is stabbed to death and your first thought is about how this could be useful in backing up some anti mainstream media / woke agenda theory you have.
I think the thread has probably gone exactly how you hoped it would
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 04:25:45 PM by El Capitan
»
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 251
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 04:26:59 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 04:09:07 PM
No point scoring from me
Your opening post is practically the dictionary definition of it FFS
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 04:38:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:23:11 PM
You can discuss whatever you want. But dont claim what I said above isnt an accurate assessment of your motives
A 14 year old is stabbed to death and your first thought is about how this could be useful in backing up some anti mainstream media / woke agenda theory you have.
I think the thread has probably gone exactly how you hoped it would
You have delusions of grandeur if you think you can analyse people on a message board. Unbelievable arrogance. The kind of arrogance that laughs at kids being killed.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 821
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 08:35:42 PM »
This thread is about a 14 year old - and some of you still look to be points- scoring! Appalling
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 424
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 08:35:42 PM
This thread is about a 14 year old - and some of you still look to be points- scoring! Appalling
Point being it was never really about a 14 year old
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 038
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 12:11:09 AM »
The fuck is uphill gardener all about then Captain,
New one on me like this one......🤔 :beer:x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...