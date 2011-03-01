Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 978





Posts: 14 978 Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:30:23 PM »

There are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM. Its been on BBC, Sky and ITV, 3 people have been taken into custody. Whats the point of this post, I dont get itThere are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 705







Posts: 9 705 Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:25:53 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:30:23 PM

There are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM.

Its been on BBC, Sky and ITV, 3 people have been taken into custody. Whats the point of this post, I dont get itThere are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM.

It's been reported, ie cited.No commentary, no murals, no 24hr coverage, no protests .... no politicians on TV talking about the root cause etc. ie no outcry.



Now you join the dots. What is going on in a different culture is obviously more important. It's been reported, ie cited.No commentary, no murals, no 24hr coverage, no protests .... no politicians on TV talking about the root cause etc. ie no outcry.Now you join the dots. What is going on in a different culture is obviously more important. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 251





Posts: 45 251 Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London « Reply #22 on: Today at 01:11:42 PM »







Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special We all knew it was coming WillieTbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 302





Posts: 302 Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London « Reply #23 on: Today at 01:24:57 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:11:42 PM







Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special

We all knew it was coming WillieTbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special

Add homophobia to that please. You fucking Gaylord Add homophobia to that please. You fucking Gaylord Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 705







Posts: 9 705 Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London « Reply #26 on: Today at 03:57:08 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:11:42 PM







Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special

We all knew it was coming WillieTbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special

I am certainly not making light of a death of a young kid with a smiley emoji like you. This is our country not the US. As a parent I couldn't raise a smile.

His Mother fainted at the scene, overcome with grief. I am certainly not making light of a death of a young kid with a smiley emoji like you. This is our country not the US. As a parent I couldn't raise a smile.His Mother fainted at the scene, overcome with grief. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 705







Posts: 9 705 Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London « Reply #28 on: Today at 04:09:07 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:59:18 PM I certainly wouldnt be using the news of this awful death for some pathetic political point scoring on a football message board



So are you suggesting this forum is not a place to discuss current affairs and politics? Seems like a few of us didn't get the memo. The site is full of political threads.



No point scoring from me - just highlighting an important issue but got knocked by the leftists who are too cowardly to debate and even bring smilies on a thread discussing the murder of a 14 year old. Crass as fuck and racist. So are you suggesting this forum is not a place to discuss current affairs and politics? Seems like a few of us didn't get the memo. The site is full of political threads.No point scoring from me - just highlighting an important issue but got knocked by the leftists who are too cowardly to debate and even bring smilies on a thread discussing the murder of a 14 year old. Crass as fuck and racist. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 251





Posts: 45 251 Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London « Reply #29 on: Today at 04:23:11 PM »







A 14 year old is stabbed to death and your first thought is about how this could be useful in backing up some anti mainstream media / woke agenda theory you have.









I think the thread has probably gone exactly how you hoped it would You can discuss whatever you want. But dont claim what I said above isnt an accurate assessment of your motivesA 14 year old is stabbed to death and your first thought is about how this could be useful in backing up some anti mainstream media / woke agenda theory you have.I think the thread has probably gone exactly how you hoped it would « Last Edit: Today at 04:25:45 PM by El Capitan » Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.