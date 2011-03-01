Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 25, 2021, 01:44:52 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London (Read 593 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 702
14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:19:09 AM »
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 978
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:47:18 AM »
It was on MSM last night.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:15 AM »
I must have missed the outcry ..
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 978
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:52:24 AM »
Boy stabbed to death in Newham, east London.
Ive just been on the BBC website, on the front page.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 676
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:58:55 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:22:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 247
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 12:30:23 PM »
It was on the news last night
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 676
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 12:22:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 12:43:13 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
»
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 12:48:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 12:30:23 PM
It was on the news last night
Look up outcry.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 12:51:08 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:40:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 12:22:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?
There was a time when the death of a 14 year kid murdered on our streets would create an outcry from the media etc ... so at least you accept it is a problem we just now accept for obvious reasons More important to be politicised by events 4000 miles with a career criminal and a power crazed copper.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 676
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 12:54:51 PM »
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 12:56:34 PM »
Havent mentioned black ...
Logged
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 235
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 01:36:22 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
What a crock of shite
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 302
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 02:40:18 PM »
Must have been black on black as no mention of race on the BBC article.
Sad that a kid is dead and probably over something really stupid.
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 372
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
Only you mentioned black. Typical thick lefty
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 978
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 07:30:23 PM »
Its been on BBC, Sky and ITV, 3 people have been taken into custody. Whats the point of this post, I dont get it
There are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 019
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 07:45:12 PM »
Black lives dont seem to matter to a section of black yoof.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:25:53 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:30:23 PM
Its been on BBC, Sky and ITV, 3 people have been taken into custody. Whats the point of this post, I dont get it
There are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM.
It's been reported, ie cited.No commentary, no murals, no 24hr coverage, no protests .... no politicians on TV talking about the root cause etc. ie no outcry.
Now you join the dots. What is going on in a different culture is obviously more important.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 676
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:55:48 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Yesterday
at 07:11:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
Only you mentioned black. Typical thick lefty
Haha. Wee Willie was off on a Black London Gangs Out of control Sadie Khan London Shithole trip from the off. He fancied a ton
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:16:29 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 08:55:48 AM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Yesterday
at 07:11:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
Only you mentioned black. Typical thick lefty
Haha. Wee Willie was off on a Black London Gangs Out of control Sadie Khan London Shithole trip from the off. He fancied a ton
Bob was on a "let's turn the usual blind eye to dysfunctional working class communities that engender violent feral black kids - especially a problem in London - in case it is interpreted as racism defence trip. A bit like grooming gangs - keep turning that blind eye. I guess it makes me racist if I feel sickened by the thought of black kids killing each other.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 247
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 12:39:43 PM »
A bit like grooming gangs
FULL HOUSE!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 12:52:17 PM »
Playing the man not the ball shocker
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 247
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 01:11:42 PM »
We all knew it was coming Willie
Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 302
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 01:24:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:11:42 PM
We all knew it was coming Willie
Tbh, I just dont know why muslims and paedos get talked about so much on what is essentially a footy forum. Is it the same on the fan forums of other clubs? Or is this one just special
Add homophobia to that please. You fucking Gaylord
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 247
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 01:34:20 PM »
Yes, lets not forget the uphill gardeners
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...