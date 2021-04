Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

Boy stabbed to death in Newham, east London.Iíve just been on the BBC website, on the front page.

There are many people killed in RTCs. Itís so common they only get reported locally

Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

There are many people killed in RTCs. Itís so common they only get reported locally

Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

It was on the news last night

There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?

There are many people killed in RTCs. Itís so common they only get reported locally

Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

It was on the news last night

There was a time when the death of a 14 year kid murdered on our streets would create an outcry from the media etc ... so at least you accept it is a problem we just now accept for obvious reasons More important to be politicised by events 4000 miles with a career criminal and a power crazed copper.

There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?

There are many people killed in RTCs. Itís so common they only get reported locally

Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes

Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes

Must have been black on black as no mention of race on the BBC article. Sad that a kid is dead and probably over something really stupid.

Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes

Itís been on BBC, Sky and ITV, 3 people have been taken into custody. Whatís the point of this post, I donít get itThere are murders, rapes, stabbing and shootings every day in every major city in the UK. They hardly get a mention on MSM.