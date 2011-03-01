Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 24, 2021, 01:57:39 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London (Read 221 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 699
14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
on:
Today
at 08:19:09 AM »
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 973
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:47:18 AM »
It was on MSM last night.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 699
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:16:15 AM »
I must have missed the outcry ..
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 973
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:52:24 AM »
Boy stabbed to death in Newham, east London.
Ive just been on the BBC website, on the front page.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 674
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:58:55 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 699
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:22:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 242
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:30:23 PM »
It was on the news last night
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 674
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 12:22:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:43:13 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
»
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 699
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:48:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:30:23 PM
It was on the news last night
Look up outcry.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 699
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:51:08 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:40:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 12:22:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?
There was a time when the death of a 14 year kid murdered on our streets would create an outcry from the media etc ... so at least you accept it is a problem we just now accept for obvious reasons More important to be politicised by events 4000 miles with a career criminal and a power crazed copper.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 674
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:54:51 PM »
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 699
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:56:34 PM »
Havent mentioned black ...
Logged
TMG501
Online
Posts: 235
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:36:22 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes
What a crock of shite
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...