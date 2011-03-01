Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London  (Read 220 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 699



« on: Today at 08:19:09 AM »
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
Robbso
Posts: 14 973


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:47:18 AM »
It was on MSM last night.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 699



« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:15 AM »
I must have missed the outcry ..
Robbso
Posts: 14 973


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:52:24 AM »
Boy stabbed to death in Newham, east London.

Ive just been on the BBC website, on the front page.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 674



« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:58:55 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 699



« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:22:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally

Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection
El Capitan
Posts: 45 242


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:23 PM »
It was on the news last night 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 674



« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:22:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally

Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection

There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 699



« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:48:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:30:23 PM
It was on the news last night 

Look up outcry.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 699



« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:51:08 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:40:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:22:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:58:55 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:19:09 AM
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.

There are many people killed in RTCs. Its so common they only get reported locally

Not an rtc more like murder. Nice deflection

There is a murder in London every three days. See my point now?



There was a time when the death of a 14 year kid murdered on our streets would create an outcry from the media etc ... so at least you accept it is a problem we just now accept for obvious reasons More important to be politicised by events 4000 miles with a career criminal and a power crazed copper.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 674



« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:54:51 PM »
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 699



« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:56:34 PM »
Havent mentioned black ...
TMG501
Posts: 235


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:36:22 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:54:51 PM
Whey heyyyyyyy. We got to the black bit. Took nearly five minutes  :bc: :bc: :bc:

What a crock of shite
