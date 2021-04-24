Welcome,
April 24, 2021
14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
Author
Topic: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London (Read 47 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 693
14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
on:
Today
at 08:19:09 AM »
Not much of an outcry from the usual suspects in the media and politicians.
Robbso
Posts: 14 970
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:47:18 AM »
It was on MSM last night.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 693
Re: 14 year old boy stabbed to death in London
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:16:15 AM »
I must have missed the outcry ..
