April 24, 2021, 07:49:11 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cummins
Author
Topic: Cummins (Read 421 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 977
Cummins
Yesterday
at 10:39:48 PM »
Oh dear Boris
Its almost like a lover spurned. Choppy waters ahead.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 232
Infant Herpes
Re: Cummins
Yesterday
at 11:29:38 PM »
Unfortunately, the days of truth, personal embarrassment, and decency have long since passed. These days , it's all about being on the winning side and not conceding an inch.By any meaningful measurement, our current Government is the least talented, least honest and least able government in history. It doesn't matter. The people who put them in power will just double down. Every fuck up that the lying imbecile Johnson oversees will be defended by the very people who are hurt most by his incompetence. Because very few people are prepared to admit they were wrong anymore.
towz
Posts: 9 311
Re: Cummins
Today
at 08:33:53 AM »
Yes but hasn't he done a great job with the vaccine?
Robbso
Posts: 14 977
Re: Cummins
Today
at 08:46:50 AM »
Hugo First
Posts: 337
Re: Cummins
Today
at 09:14:21 AM »
The most dangerous foe is a former friend, dodgy Cummings is trying to bring pathetic Bozo down.
John Theone
Posts: 393
Re: Cummins
Today
at 09:14:57 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:33:53 AM
Yes but hasn't he done a great job with the vaccine?
He fucking has like!
I know you can't do irony so well done you for admitting it.
towz
Posts: 9 311
Re: Cummins
Today
at 10:06:27 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 09:14:57 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:33:53 AM
Yes but hasn't he done a great job with the vaccine?
He fucking has like!
I know you can't do irony so well done you for admitting it.
Fuck all to do with Boris. It was the NHS
If they'd have thought they could get away with hiving it off to their mates again they would have
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 699
Re: Cummins
Today
at 10:07:59 AM »
AZ is not the NHS
towz
Posts: 9 311
Re: Cummins
Today
at 10:15:52 AM »
Who delivered the vaccines?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 699
Re: Cummins
Today
at 10:21:02 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 10:15:52 AM
Who delivered the vaccines?
The credit goes to the strategists and developers, not those jabbing who have a remit to serve the population as per a nationally funded service.
Robbso
Posts: 14 977
Re: Cummins
Today
at 10:28:07 AM »
Public health and the government did superbly well pre ordering 100s of millions of different vaccines.
Gingerpig
Posts: 884
Re: Cummins
Today
at 10:54:04 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 10:15:52 AM
Who delivered the vaccines?
The British army set up the logistical distribution chain , hence it worked properly
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 232
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Cummins
Today
at 01:43:41 PM »
It looks like those horrible, bitter socialist cunts were right all along.
What a horrible, bitter cunt Cummins is.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Robbso
Posts: 14 977
Re: Cummins
Today
at 02:30:18 PM »
What did they expect, they blamed him for leaking the Dodgy Dyson info. I bet this is just the start of it.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 019
Re: Cummins
Today
at 03:06:40 PM »
Storm in a tea cup.
Robbso
Posts: 14 977
Re: Cummins
Today
at 06:32:48 PM »
Which tea cup, the tax payers paying for his flat renovation, the enquiry he wanted to stop in case it upset his girlfriend or the tax breaks he said hed sort for his mate Dyson?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 019
Re: Cummins
Today
at 07:44:11 PM »
Storm in a tea set then.
Robbso
Posts: 14 977
Re: Cummins
Today
at 07:44:51 PM »
