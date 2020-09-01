Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 24, 2021, 01:57:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cummins  (Read 246 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 973


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:39:48 PM »
Oh dear Boris
Its almost like a lover spurned. Choppy waters ahead.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 232

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 PM »
Unfortunately, the days of truth, personal embarrassment, and decency have long since passed. These days , it's all about being on the winning side and not conceding an inch.By any meaningful measurement, our current Government is the least talented, least honest and least able government in history. It doesn't matter. The people who put them in power will just double down. Every fuck up that the lying imbecile Johnson oversees will be defended by the very people who are hurt most by his incompetence. Because very few people are prepared to admit they were wrong anymore.
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 311


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:33:53 AM »
Yes but hasn't he done a great job with the vaccine?  charles
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 973


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:46:50 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:29:38 PM
Unfortunately, the days of truth, personal embarrassment, and decency have long since passed. These days , it's all about being on the winning side and not conceding an inch.By any meaningful measurement, our current Government is the least talented, least honest and least able government in history. It doesn't matter. The people who put them in power will just double down. Every fuck up that the lying imbecile Johnson oversees will be defended by the very people who are hurt most by his incompetence. Because very few people are prepared to admit they were wrong anymore.
:like:
Logged
Hugo First
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 337



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:14:21 AM »
The most dangerous foe is a former friend, dodgy Cummings is trying to bring pathetic Bozo down.
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 393



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:14:57 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:33:53 AM
Yes but hasn't he done a great job with the vaccine?  charles

He fucking has like!

I know you can't do irony so well done you for admitting it.

 :ukfist:
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 311


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:06:27 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:14:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:33:53 AM
Yes but hasn't he done a great job with the vaccine?  charles

He fucking has like!

I know you can't do irony so well done you for admitting it.

 :ukfist:

Fuck all to do with Boris. It was the NHS

If they'd have thought they could get away with hiving it off to their mates again they would have
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 699



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:07:59 AM »
AZ is not the NHS
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 311


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:15:52 AM »
Who delivered the vaccines?
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 699



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:21:02 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:15:52 AM
Who delivered the vaccines?

The credit goes to the strategists and developers, not those jabbing who have a remit to serve the population as per a nationally funded service.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 973


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:28:07 AM »
Public health and the government did superbly well pre ordering 100s of millions of different vaccines.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 883


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:54:04 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:15:52 AM
Who delivered the vaccines?

The British army set up the logistical distribution chain , hence it worked properly
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 232

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:43:41 PM »
It looks like those horrible, bitter socialist cunts were right all along.

What a horrible, bitter cunt Cummins is.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 