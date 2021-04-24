Robbso

« on: Yesterday at 10:39:48 PM »

Its almost like a lover spurned. Choppy waters ahead. Oh dear Boris

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 PM » Unfortunately, the days of truth, personal embarrassment, and decency have long since passed. These days , it's all about being on the winning side and not conceding an inch.By any meaningful measurement, our current Government is the least talented, least honest and least able government in history. It doesn't matter. The people who put them in power will just double down. Every fuck up that the lying imbecile Johnson oversees will be defended by the very people who are hurt most by his incompetence. Because very few people are prepared to admit they were wrong anymore.

« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:33:53 AM » Yes but hasn't he done a great job with the vaccine?

« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:46:50 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:29:38 PM Unfortunately, the days of truth, personal embarrassment, and decency have long since passed. These days , it's all about being on the winning side and not conceding an inch.By any meaningful measurement, our current Government is the least talented, least honest and least able government in history. It doesn't matter. The people who put them in power will just double down. Every fuck up that the lying imbecile Johnson oversees will be defended by the very people who are hurt most by his incompetence. Because very few people are prepared to admit they were wrong anymore.

« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:14:21 AM » The most dangerous foe is a former friend, dodgy Cummings is trying to bring pathetic Bozo down.

« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:07:59 AM » AZ is not the NHS

« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:15:52 AM » Who delivered the vaccines?

« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:21:02 AM »



The credit goes to the strategists and developers, not those jabbing who have a remit to serve the population as per a nationally funded service.

« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:28:07 AM » Public health and the government did superbly well pre ordering 100s of millions of different vaccines.