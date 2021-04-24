Welcome,
April 24, 2021, 12:20:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cummins
Author
Topic: Cummins (Read 42 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 966
Cummins
Yesterday
at 10:39:48 PM »
Oh dear Boris
Its almost like a lover spurned. Choppy waters ahead.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 232
Infant Herpes
Re: Cummins
Yesterday
at 11:29:38 PM »
Unfortunately, the days of truth, personal embarrassment, and decency have long since passed. These days , it's all about being on the winning side and not conceding an inch.By any meaningful measurement, our current Government is the least talented, least honest and least able government in history. It doesn't matter. The people who put them in power will just double down. Every fuck up that the lying imbecile Johnson oversees will be defended by the very people who are hurt most by his incompetence. Because very few people are prepared to admit they were wrong anymore.
