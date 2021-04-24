Ollyboro



Re: Cummins

Re: Cummins « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 PM » Unfortunately, the days of truth, personal embarrassment, and decency have long since passed. These days , it's all about being on the winning side and not conceding an inch.By any meaningful measurement, our current Government is the least talented, least honest and least able government in history. It doesn't matter. The people who put them in power will just double down. Every fuck up that the lying imbecile Johnson oversees will be defended by the very people who are hurt most by his incompetence. Because very few people are prepared to admit they were wrong anymore.