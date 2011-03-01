Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ryan Giggs  (Read 225 times)
« on: Yesterday at 05:52:58 PM »
Proper wrong un dafcunt isnt he


Shagging his brothers Mrs for years, and now been charged with slapping his lass about




Hope he does some time  :wanker:
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:57:42 PM »
Proper wrong un dafcunt isnt he


Shagging his brothers Mrs for years, and now been charged with slapping his lass about




Hope he does some time  :wanker:

In other news, The Titanc has sunk
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:59:18 PM »
Proper wrong un dafcunt isnt he


Shagging his brothers Mrs for years, and now been charged with slapping his lass about




Hope he does some time  :wanker:

In other news, The Titanc has sunk



Fuck off, convict
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:05:52 PM »
Hes a cunt.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:24:03 PM »
Hes a cunt.

I know, but hes a kind landlord
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:11:20 PM »
Hes a cunt.

I know, but hes a kind landlord


 
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:12:45 PM »
Never did like the miserable Welsh cunt  :wanker:

Even before all that stuff come out about him shagging his brothers missus  lost
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:36:59 PM »
An awful lot of presupposing going on here. Obviously he's guilty, but for all we know, his lass might have been asking for it. Literally, or otherwise.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:38:41 PM »
Both of them
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:07:34 PM »
When Giggs is probably found guilty, it probably won't spell the end of his hopes of getting the Man Utd job. His lack of credibility will see to that. Could you imagine Louis Edwards even considering it? Martin Edwards, maybe would. But then again, he got caught peeping into the Womens shitters, so who fucking knows.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:26:21 PM »
Whatever the verdict he's a scumbag wrongun
