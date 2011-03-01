Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ryan Giggs
Author
Topic: Ryan Giggs (Read 185 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 240
Ryan Giggs
«
on:
Today
at 05:52:58 PM »
Proper wrong un dafcunt isnt he
Shagging his brothers Mrs for years, and now been charged with slapping his lass about
Hope he does some time
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 668
Re: Ryan Giggs
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:57:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:52:58 PM
Proper wrong un dafcunt isnt he
Shagging his brothers Mrs for years, and now been charged with slapping his lass about
Hope he does some time
In other news, The Titanc has sunk
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 240
Re: Ryan Giggs
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:59:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 05:57:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:52:58 PM
Proper wrong un dafcunt isnt he
Shagging his brothers Mrs for years, and now been charged with slapping his lass about
Hope he does some time
In other news, The Titanc has sunk
Fuck off, convict
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 965
Re: Ryan Giggs
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:05:52 PM »
Hes a cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 668
Re: Ryan Giggs
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:24:03 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 06:05:52 PM
Hes a cunt.
I know, but hes a kind landlord
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 240
Re: Ryan Giggs
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:11:20 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 06:24:03 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 06:05:52 PM
Hes a cunt.
I know, but hes a kind landlord
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 189
Re: Ryan Giggs
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:12:45 PM »
Never did like the miserable Welsh cunt
Even before all that stuff come out about him shagging his brothers missus
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 231
Infant Herpes
Re: Ryan Giggs
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:36:59 PM »
An awful lot of presupposing going on here. Obviously he's guilty, but for all we know, his lass might have been asking for it. Literally, or otherwise.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 965
Re: Ryan Giggs
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:38:41 PM »
Both of them
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 231
Infant Herpes
Re: Ryan Giggs
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:07:34 PM »
When Giggs is probably found guilty, it probably won't spell the end of his hopes of getting the Man Utd job. His lack of credibility will see to that. Could you imagine Louis Edwards even considering it? Martin Edwards, maybe would. But then again, he got caught peeping into the Womens shitters, so who fucking knows.
