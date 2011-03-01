Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 1, 2011
Author Topic: Ryan Giggs  (Read 111 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45,239


« on: Today at 05:52:58 PM »
Proper wrong un dafcunt isnt he


Shagging his brothers Mrs for years, and now been charged with slapping his lass about




Hope he does some time  :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16,667



« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:57:42 PM »
In other news, The Titanc has sunk
El Capitan
Posts: 45,239


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:59:18 PM »
Fuck off, convict
Robbso
Posts: 14,961


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:05:52 PM »
Hes a cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16,667



« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:24:03 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:05:52 PM
Hes a cunt.

I know, but hes a kind landlord
El Capitan
Posts: 45,239


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:11:20 PM »
T_Bone
Posts: 2,189


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:12:45 PM »
Never did like the miserable Welsh cunt  :wanker:

Even before all that stuff come out about him shagging his brothers missus  lost
