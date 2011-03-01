TechnoTronic

Then look at it the other way, Is anyone actually getting tested after the vaccine? Alot of people needed a positive test to tell them they actually have or even had it Just took the time to read about it and 90% reduction due to the vaccine

Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.

Posts: 16 675 Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:57:33 PM » England opened its pubs on 4 July last year. 6-8 weeks lag and there we went again. Your figures proove the pudding.



It's not like turning a bulb on and off. The last few weeks of that graph show deaths falling like a stone at the height of the flu season as vaccine ( not so much at levels back then) and shutdown took twin effect.



Google 'Seasonal flu (influenza) is an infection caused by a virus that can affect your nose, throat and lungs. People tend to get it around the same time every year. In the UK, people usually get seasonal flu between December and March, although outbreaks can happen as early as October and as late as May.'

Lockdown ended in May / June..



On that graph it looks like the 2nd wave had stabilised in November and beginning of December.



Then went ballistic at the end of December onwards.







On that graph it looks like the 2nd wave had stabilised in November and beginning of December.

Then went ballistic at the end of December onwards.

We didnt change any of the restrictions in December did we? Surely not.

been over egged to astronomic proportions for political reasons.



The fear mongering by the state and certain medias(bbc) have spread



so much fear amongst the gullible amongst us, and is why you see so many



walking around in the open miles from anyone with masks on, in cars alone



wearing masks. utter madness. Logged

So a sitting government in almost every country in the world is in on it
All MSM are liars but Joan the checkout girl in Tesco knows the truth and spreads the word on Facebook.

There are links to the reduction in numbers from the vaccine and the seasonal fluctuations normally associated with respiratory diseases.



The vaccine one is strange, the government have strangely downplayed the effect of the vaccine and played up the effect of the lockdown. This question remains unanswered, so draw your own conclusions.



For balance there is also no evidence that lockdown doesnt work, since weve never been in this situation previously there is no benchmark or point of reference.



I dont believe in conspiracy theories, I do believe in a balanced view considering all statistics, not just the ones that support a personal cause of whoever publishes them. They are very easily manipulated, skewed and adjusted to present multiple different options too, so you need to make your own mind up.



I dont believe there is a grand conspiracy, I think the whole thing is an exercise in bad handling and arse covering by the various players. With a large dose over reaction in some areas. But this is the first pandemic for those in power and its went well beyond their talent for what they can handle. Logged

Just look at whats happening in India now. Its real, do I think its been handled badly, yes!!

A bloke at work caught it in January, 54, fit and well ended up in hospital on oxygen. Hes back at work now. He came to my office yesterday and he was breathing like hed ran a marathon which I commented on, he said he still gets really bad bouts of breathlessness. Logged