There is actually no direct link between the lockdown and the reduction in cases. Cases prior to all lockdowns were dropping. This wasnt written by a crank, it was done by a statistician, who also highlighted the flaws in the governments calculation methods, which are well known and also unsurprising since they were carried out mainly by Neil Ferguson, who has a history of being wildly wrong.
There are links to the reduction in numbers from the vaccine and the seasonal fluctuations normally associated with respiratory diseases.
The vaccine one is strange, the government have strangely downplayed the effect of the vaccine and played up the effect of the lockdown. This question remains unanswered, so draw your own conclusions.
For balance there is also no evidence that lockdown doesnt work, since weve never been in this situation previously there is no benchmark or point of reference.
I dont believe in conspiracy theories, I do believe in a balanced view considering all statistics, not just the ones that support a personal cause of whoever publishes them. They are very easily manipulated, skewed and adjusted to present multiple different options too, so you need to make your own mind up.
I dont believe there is a grand conspiracy, I think the whole thing is an exercise in bad handling and arse covering by the various players. With a large dose over reaction in some areas. But this is the first pandemic for those in power and its went well beyond their talent for what they can handle.
