Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 24, 2021, 03:59:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic  (Read 625 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:37:09 AM »
According to the news. :homer:
Logged
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 300


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:28 AM »
Nice can we start clapping again for the NHS?
Logged
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 300


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM »
Just took the time to read about it and 90% reduction due to the vaccine  :mido:

Then look at it the other way,  Is anyone actually getting tested after the vaccine?  Alot of people needed a positive test to tell them they actually have or even had it
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:52:50 PM »
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 675



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:19:39 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 


 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: Are you suggesting that has had more effect than the administering of forty five million vaccine shots?  :alf: :alf:

Asking for a scientist friend
Logged
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 300


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:08:13 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:19:39 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 


 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: Are you suggesting that has had more effect than the administering of forty five million vaccine shots?  :alf: :alf:

Asking for a scientist friend

Out of the 45 million vaccinated.  How many have been for a Covid test afterwards?   
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:12:22 PM »
I wonder what brought the cases down to fuck all last summer.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 423



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:17:30 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 

The flu season that never happened?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:25:44 PM »
Yep, that one.
Truly a miracle! Praise the Lord.

 :pope2:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 675



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:33:25 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:12:22 PM
I wonder what brought the cases down to fuck all last summer.

Lockdown I would imagine  As soon as we opened up it went mad, well before flu season. Shouldn't happen to any such extent this time because of the vaccine.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:43:08 PM »
Lockdown ended in May / June..
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 675



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:57:33 PM »
England opened its pubs on 4 July last year. 6-8 weeks lag and there we went again. Your figures proove the pudding.

It's not like turning a bulb on and off. The last few weeks of that graph show deaths falling like a stone at the height of the flu season as vaccine ( not so much at levels back then) and shutdown took twin effect.

Google  'Seasonal flu (influenza) is an infection caused by a virus that can affect your nose, throat and lungs. People tend to get it around the same time every year. In the UK, people usually get seasonal flu between December and March, although outbreaks can happen as early as October and as late as May.'
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:33:25 PM
Lockdown I would imagine  As soon as we opened up it went mad, well before flu season.

 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 242


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:47:46 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:43:08 PM
Lockdown ended in May / June..




On that graph it looks like the 2nd wave had stabilised in November and beginning of December.

Then went ballistic at the end of December onwards.



We didnt change any of the restrictions in December did we? Surely not.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:05:19 PM »
They left London in tier 2, most places were in 3. Madness.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 709


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:51:43 PM »
I'm with Terry on this one. The so called covid pandemic has

been over egged to astronomic proportions for political reasons.

The fear mongering by the state and certain medias(bbc) have spread

so much fear amongst the gullible amongst us, and is why you see so many

walking around in the open miles from anyone with masks on, in cars alone

wearing masks. utter madness.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:53:14 PM »
Why?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 016


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:58:34 PM »
It will start up again in a couple of weeks after the arrival,of the Bhaji boys and girls.
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 276



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:20:50 PM »
So according to the press and science flu disappeared funny its been with us for thousands of years no cure but suddenly disappeared yet they still offer flu vaccine but apart from a few you lot will believe anything sheep following sheep as usual oh because its not on mainstream news you don't believe it
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:23:04 PM »
Whats going on India then, smoke and mirrors?
Why
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 675



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:23:44 PM »
Its all about control
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 242


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:24:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:53:14 PM
Why?


They never quite manage to give an answer to this one.



As Bob says, usually something about control
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:26:17 PM »
Reset seems to have disappeared.
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 276



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:11:22 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:26:17 PM
Reset seems to have disappeared.
No it hasn't what has happened to the economy especially pubs and restaurants in shit Street want you to buy online including shops,cars and many other things
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:20:57 PM »
So a sitting government in almost every country in the world is in on it monkey monkey
All MSM are liars but Joan the checkout girl in Tesco knows the truth and spreads the word on Facebook. :bc: She cant have shares In Amazon.
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 360

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:21:12 AM »
There is actually no direct link between the lockdown and the reduction in cases. Cases prior to all lockdowns were dropping. This wasnt written by a crank, it was done by a statistician, who also highlighted the flaws in the governments calculation methods, which are well known and also unsurprising since they were carried out mainly by Neil Ferguson, who has a history of being wildly wrong.

There are links to the reduction in numbers from the vaccine and the seasonal fluctuations normally associated with respiratory diseases.

The vaccine one is strange, the government have strangely downplayed the effect of the vaccine and played up the effect of the lockdown. This question remains unanswered, so draw your own conclusions.

For balance there is also no evidence that lockdown doesnt work, since weve never been in this situation previously there is no benchmark or point of reference.

I dont believe in conspiracy theories, I do believe in a balanced view considering all statistics, not just the ones that support a personal cause of whoever publishes them. They are very easily manipulated, skewed and adjusted to present multiple different options too, so you need to make your own mind up.

I dont believe there is a grand conspiracy, I think the whole thing is an exercise in bad handling and arse covering by the various players. With a large dose over reaction in some areas. But this is the first pandemic for those in power and its went well beyond their talent for what they can handle.
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 276



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:41:00 AM »
Robbso if flu has disappeared why did you who has a bad heart get a vaccine then :pd:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:45:02 AM »
I dont have a bad heart, see this is exactly the point regarding on line medical experts. I have a very strong heart hence I survived a heart attack due to blockages in my arteries and major surgery. My heart wasnt damaged. I get a flu jab as advised by the medical professionals, I also got a pneumonia jab under advice. I didnt get priority with the vaccine, in fact Im still waiting for my second jab(it was cancelled last week)
Just look at whats happening in India now. Its real, do I think its been handled badly, yes!!
A bloke at work caught it in January, 54, fit and well ended up in hospital on oxygen. Hes back at work now. He came to my office yesterday and he was breathing like hed ran a marathon which I commented on, he said he still gets really bad bouts of breathlessness.
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 276



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:41:00 AM »
My dad had a quadruple heart by pass 20 years ago still with us but he is still classed as having a bad heart by doctors and specialist I never said I'm an expert you still have a dodgy heart no matter what you say
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:52:44 AM »
Ok, as youre not an expert Ill listen to the real ones souey
Logged
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 300


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:42:26 PM »
Why if you have had the vaccine are you not allowed in the football stadiums right now?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 675



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:02:49 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:42:26 PM
Why if you have had the vaccine are you not allowed in the football stadiums right now?

I think fully vaxed  people should be allowed in, but I suppose what about stewards and all the rest?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 