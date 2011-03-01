TechnoTronic

Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM



Then look at it the other way, Is anyone actually getting tested after the vaccine? Alot of people needed a positive test to tell them they actually have or even had it Just took the time to read about it and 90% reduction due to the vaccineThen look at it the other way, Is anyone actually getting tested after the vaccine? Alot of people needed a positive test to tell them they actually have or even had it

Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.

Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:12:22 PM
I wonder what brought the cases down to fuck all last summer.

Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:57:33 PM
England opened its pubs on 4 July last year. 6-8 weeks lag and there we went again. Your figures proove the pudding.



It's not like turning a bulb on and off. The last few weeks of that graph show deaths falling like a stone at the height of the flu season as vaccine ( not so much at levels back then) and shutdown took twin effect.



Google 'Seasonal flu (influenza) is an infection caused by a virus that can affect your nose, throat and lungs. People tend to get it around the same time every year. In the UK, people usually get seasonal flu between December and March, although outbreaks can happen as early as October and as late as May.'

Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:47:46 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:43:08 PM





Lockdown ended in May / June..



On that graph it looks like the 2nd wave had stabilised in November and beginning of December.



Then went ballistic at the end of December onwards.







We didnt change any of the restrictions in December did we? Surely not.

Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:51:43 PM
I'm with Terry on this one. The so called covid pandemic has



been over egged to astronomic proportions for political reasons.



The fear mongering by the state and certain medias(bbc) have spread



so much fear amongst the gullible amongst us, and is why you see so many



walking around in the open miles from anyone with masks on, in cars alone



wearing masks. utter madness.

Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:20:50 PM
So according to the press and science flu disappeared funny its been with us for thousands of years no cure but suddenly disappeared yet they still offer flu vaccine but apart from a few you lot will believe anything sheep following sheep as usual oh because its not on mainstream news you don't believe it

Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:20:57 PM
All MSM are liars but Joan the checkout girl in Tesco knows the truth and spreads the word on Facebook. She cant have shares In Amazon. So a sitting government in almost every country in the world is in on itAll MSM are liars but Joan the checkout girl in Tesco knows the truth and spreads the word on Facebook.She cant have shares In Amazon.