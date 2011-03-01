Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 23, 2021, 05:36:31 PM
Author Topic: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic  (Read 319 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 958


« on: Today at 06:37:09 AM »
According to the news. :homer:
Logged
TechnoTronic
Posts: 296


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:46:28 AM »
Nice can we start clapping again for the NHS?
Logged
TechnoTronic
Posts: 296


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:36:33 AM »
Just took the time to read about it and 90% reduction due to the vaccine  :mido:

Then look at it the other way,  Is anyone actually getting tested after the vaccine?  Alot of people needed a positive test to tell them they actually have or even had it
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:52:50 PM »
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 662



« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:19:39 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 


 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: Are you suggesting that has had more effect than the administering of forty five million vaccine shots?  :alf: :alf:

Asking for a scientist friend
Logged
TechnoTronic
Posts: 296


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:08:13 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:19:39 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 


 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: Are you suggesting that has had more effect than the administering of forty five million vaccine shots?  :alf: :alf:

Asking for a scientist friend

Out of the 45 million vaccinated.  How many have been for a Covid test afterwards?   
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:12:22 PM »
I wonder what brought the cases down to fuck all last summer.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 423



« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:17:30 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 

The flu season that never happened?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:25:44 PM »
Yep, that one.
Truly a miracle! Praise the Lord.

 :pope2:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 662



« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:33:25 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:12:22 PM
I wonder what brought the cases down to fuck all last summer.

Lockdown I would imagine  As soon as we opened up it went mad, well before flu season. Shouldn't happen to any such extent this time because of the vaccine.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:43:08 PM »
Lockdown ended in May / June..
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 662



« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:57:33 PM »
England opened its pubs on 4 July last year. 6-8 weeks lag and there we went again. Your figures proove the pudding.

It's not like turning a bulb on and off. The last few weeks of that graph show deaths falling like a stone at the height of the flu season as vaccine ( not so much at levels back then) and shutdown took twin effect.

Google  'Seasonal flu (influenza) is an infection caused by a virus that can affect your nose, throat and lungs. People tend to get it around the same time every year. In the UK, people usually get seasonal flu between December and March, although outbreaks can happen as early as October and as late as May.'
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:33:25 PM
Lockdown I would imagine  As soon as we opened up it went mad, well before flu season.

 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
