April 23, 2021, 05:36:26 PM
Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
Author
Topic: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 958
Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
on:
Today
at 06:37:09 AM »
According to the news.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 296
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:46:28 AM »
Nice can we start clapping again for the NHS?
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 296
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:36:33 AM »
Just took the time to read about it and 90% reduction due to the vaccine
Then look at it the other way, Is anyone actually getting tested after the vaccine? Alot of people needed a positive test to tell them they actually have or even had it
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:52:50 PM »
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 662
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:19:39 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
Are you suggesting that has had more effect than the administering of forty five million vaccine shots?
Asking for a scientist friend
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 296
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:08:13 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:19:39 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
Are you suggesting that has had more effect than the administering of forty five million vaccine shots?
Asking for a scientist friend
Out of the 45 million vaccinated. How many have been for a Covid test afterwards?
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:12:22 PM »
I wonder what brought the cases down to fuck all last summer.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 423
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:17:30 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
The flu season that never happened?
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:25:44 PM »
Yep, that one.
Truly a miracle! Praise the Lord.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 662
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:33:25 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 02:12:22 PM
I wonder what brought the cases down to fuck all last summer.
Lockdown I would imagine
As soon as we opened up it went mad, well before flu season. Shouldn't happen to any such extent this time because of the vaccine.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:43:08 PM »
Lockdown ended in May / June..
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 662
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:57:33 PM »
England opened its pubs on 4 July last year. 6-8 weeks lag and there we went again. Your figures proove the pudding.
It's not like turning a bulb on and off. The last few weeks of that graph show deaths falling like a stone at the height of the flu season as vaccine ( not so much at levels back then) and shutdown took twin effect.
Google 'Seasonal flu (influenza) is an infection caused by a virus that can affect your nose, throat and lungs. People tend to get it around the same time every year. In the UK, people usually get seasonal flu between December and March, although outbreaks can happen as early as October and as late as May.'
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:33:25 PM
Lockdown I would imagine
As soon as we opened up it went mad, well before flu season.
