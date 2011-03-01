Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 23, 2021, 02:55:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Uk Officially out of the Pandemic  (Read 222 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 958


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:37:09 AM »
According to the news. :homer:
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:46:28 AM »
Nice can we start clapping again for the NHS?
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:36:33 AM »
Just took the time to read about it and 90% reduction due to the vaccine  :mido:

Then look at it the other way,  Is anyone actually getting tested after the vaccine?  Alot of people needed a positive test to tell them they actually have or even had it
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 671


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:52:50 PM »
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 661



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:19:39 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 


 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: Are you suggesting that has had more effect than the administering of forty five million vaccine shots?  :alf: :alf:

Asking for a scientist friend
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:08:13 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:19:39 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 


 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: Are you suggesting that has had more effect than the administering of forty five million vaccine shots?  :alf: :alf:

Asking for a scientist friend

Out of the 45 million vaccinated.  How many have been for a Covid test afterwards?   
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 671


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:12:22 PM »
I wonder what brought the cases down to fuck all last summer.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 423



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:17:30 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:50 PM
Nothing whatsoever to do with the end of flu season.
 

The flu season that never happened?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 671


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:25:44 PM »
Yep, that one.
Truly a miracle! Praise the Lord.

 :pope2:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 661



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:33:25 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:12:22 PM
I wonder what brought the cases down to fuck all last summer.

Lockdown I would imagine  As soon as we opened up it went mad, well before flu season. Shouldn't happen to any such extent this time because of the vaccine.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 671


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:43:08 PM »
Lockdown ended in May / June..
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 