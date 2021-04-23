Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Toothache or Earache
Fuck me I'm blessed.dunno what I've done wrong in previous lifes/lives.......but I don't deserve this....

That's it for now......aaaaaaaaggghhhhh.    :bump:xxxx
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Had very bad toothache in the past, but once had an earache that I wanted to die just to stop the pain .

Also had it bad coming in to land at Gatwick,  I'd have jumped out if I thought I'd fit through a smashed window 
