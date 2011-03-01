Welcome,
Steven Lawrence day
Author
Topic: Steven Lawrence day (Read 297 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 188
Steven Lawrence day
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:32:57 PM
I'm seeing people on facebook say its Steven Lawrence day today its the anniversary of his murder.
Not been funny but why can't we have a Lee Rigby day, or would that offend muslims and the great unwashed ie the left
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 232
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:46:48 PM
Who said we cant?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 188
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:51:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 12:46:48 PM
Who said we cant?
People like you no doubt
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 232
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:11:39 PM
No one then.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 656
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:51:16 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:11:39 PM
No one then.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 355
Crabamity
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:13:59 AM
We don't have a day for Matty's multitude of dead grandparents either, where's the outrage TBoner? They were cruelly killed off by a succession of COB trolls and deserve their tribute.
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 295
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:21:17 AM
Are they still seeking more justice than catching and jailing the 2 responsible?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 656
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:39:39 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 11:13:59 AM
We don't have a day for Matty's multitude of dead grandparents either, where's the outrage TBoner? They were cruelly killed off by a succession of COB trolls and deserve their tribute.
Where/are they blick?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 014
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:43:01 AM
Its St Georges Day today.
Logged
Tintin
Online
Posts: 441
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:57:35 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 11:43:01 AM
Its St Georges Day today.
Sorry Bill, I'll think you'll find that was cancelled a while ago.
Logged
