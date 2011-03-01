Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Steven Lawrence day
T_Bone
Yesterday at 12:32:57 PM
I'm seeing people on facebook say its Steven Lawrence day today its the anniversary of his murder.

Not been funny but why can't we have a Lee Rigby day, or would that offend muslims and the great unwashed ie the left   :steptoe:

Logged
El Capitan
Yesterday at 12:46:48 PM
Who said we cant?  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Yesterday at 12:51:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:46:48 PM
Who said we cant?  :pd:

People like you no doubt  :unlike:
Logged
El Capitan
Yesterday at 01:11:39 PM
No one then.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Today at 08:51:16 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:11:39 PM
No one then.

 :nige:
Logged
calamity
Today at 11:13:59 AM
We don't have a day for Matty's multitude of dead grandparents either, where's the outrage TBoner? They were cruelly killed off by a succession of COB trolls and deserve their tribute.
Logged
TechnoTronic
Today at 11:21:17 AM
Are they still seeking more justice than catching and jailing the 2 responsible?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Today at 11:39:39 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:13:59 AM
We don't have a day for Matty's multitude of dead grandparents either, where's the outrage TBoner? They were cruelly killed off by a succession of COB trolls and deserve their tribute.

Where/are they blick?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Today at 11:43:01 AM
Its St Georges Day today.
Logged
