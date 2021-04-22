Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 22, 2021, 03:15:17 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Steven Lawrence day  (Read 96 times)
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 188


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:32:57 PM »
I'm seeing people on facebook say its Steven Lawrence day today its the anniversary of his murder.

Not been funny but why can't we have a Lee Rigby day, or would that offend muslims and the great unwashed ie the left   :steptoe:

Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 231


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:46:48 PM »
Who said we cant?  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 188


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:51:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:46:48 PM
Who said we cant?  :pd:

People like you no doubt  :unlike:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 231


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:11:39 PM »
No one then.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 