Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 22, 2021, 01:00:36 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Steven Lawrence day
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Steven Lawrence day (Read 31 times)
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 188
Steven Lawrence day
«
on:
Today
at 12:32:57 PM »
I'm seeing people on facebook say its Steven Lawrence day today its the anniversary of his murder.
Not been funny but why can't we have a Lee Rigby day, or would that offend muslims and the great unwashed ie the left
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 230
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:46:48 PM »
Who said we cant?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 188
Re: Steven Lawrence day
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:51:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:46:48 PM
Who said we cant?
People like you no doubt
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...