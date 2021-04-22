Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 24, 2021, 09:27:59 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India  (Read 595 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 240


View Profile
« on: April 22, 2021, 11:05:34 AM »
And we were wondering how they were able to ease restrictions without Covid going wild?




Well, the shit has well and truly hit the fan now  klins
« Last Edit: April 22, 2021, 11:35:21 AM by El Capitan » Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 734


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 22, 2021, 11:17:37 AM »
A truly stunning poop/rapidly spinning blade interaction.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 970


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 22, 2021, 11:26:15 AM »
Albert knows a bloke though
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 015


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 22, 2021, 12:04:51 PM »
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 734


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 22, 2021, 12:09:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 22, 2021, 12:04:51 PM
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.

Thanks for sharing. I'm sure lots of people were wondering if you'd been to India and, if so, what you thought of it.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 015


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 22, 2021, 12:18:45 PM »
Dont mention it. I presume you havent been there. Take my word for it and dont bother. It really is a shit hole. Been to Sri Lanka too and marginally better. Thailand ok if you can avoid all the fat white blokes chatting up young Thai girls. Cambodia is interesting, as is Vietnam. Honk Kong was great. Perhaps different now.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 240


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 22, 2021, 12:32:19 PM »
Honk Kong is lovely this time of year.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 822


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: April 22, 2021, 06:57:55 PM »
They were doing fine there using ivermectin but then someone decided they had some Astra Zeneca vaccines they wanted using up and its gone haywire since.
I wouldnt give they stuff to my worst enemy
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 897



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: April 22, 2021, 08:06:38 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 22, 2021, 12:18:45 PM
Dont mention it. I presume you havent been there. Take my word for it and dont bother. It really is a shit hole. Been to Sri Lanka too and marginally better. Thailand ok if you can avoid all the fat white blokes chatting up young Thai girls. Cambodia is interesting, as is Vietnam. Honk Kong was great. Perhaps different now.

Erm.... away from a few seedy streets.... the country of Thailand is beautiful, the food is delicious and the people are really friendly.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 240


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: April 22, 2021, 08:09:12 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 22, 2021, 06:57:55 PM
They were doing fine there using ivermectin but then someone decided they had some Astra Zeneca vaccines they wanted using up and its gone haywire since.
I wouldnt give they stuff to my worst enemy


Seriously, Bongo, do you believe this??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 517


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: April 22, 2021, 08:11:26 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 22, 2021, 12:04:51 PM
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.

Alan Whicker.  mcl
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 822


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: April 22, 2021, 08:36:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 22, 2021, 08:09:12 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 22, 2021, 06:57:55 PM
They were doing fine there using ivermectin but then someone decided they had some Astra Zeneca vaccines they wanted using up and its gone haywire since.
I wouldnt give they stuff to my worst enemy


Seriously, Bongo, do you believe this??

Do I believe this? I dont have to. Its there in black and white mate. Our world in data. Try doing some research yourself rather than watching BBC propaganda
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 970


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: April 22, 2021, 08:40:00 PM »
Its not like.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 577

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: April 22, 2021, 09:19:08 PM »
Must say every film or clip of India ive seen looks like its a proper shithole
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 032


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: April 22, 2021, 10:17:21 PM »
Minge,India is a shithole,but......I loved every second I spent there,more than I can say for London,Egypt,USA,etc...etc..

Anyway....love India me like........🤗x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 423



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: April 22, 2021, 10:45:19 PM »
Frightening what is happening in India, another more transmissible variant most likely that we will start fretting about. Cant see us getting our 5 million vaccines from there any time soon!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 668



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:21:32 PM »
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 970


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:49:34 PM »
It must be the Flu.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 668



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:34:29 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:49:34 PM
It must be the Flu.

  :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 240


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:49:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:21:32 PM
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.


Yeah Ive already fucking said that
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 668



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:58:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:49:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:21:32 PM
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.


Yeah Ive already fucking said that

Fuck off, knob head
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 734


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:01:53 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:58:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:49:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:21:32 PM
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.


Yeah Ive already fucking said that

Fuck off, knob head

Yeah, but you still want to touch his bum.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 668



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:48:13 PM »
Leave his brother out of this
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 693



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:09:40 PM »
More people die of class division than Covid, horribly elitist country
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 882


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:25:20 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:09:40 PM
More people die of class division than Covid, horribly elitist country

It  is mind ,millionaires living within a mile of some poor bugger living on a traffic island.......but mostly a ...shithole , normal working  people are fine mind
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 693



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:17:06 AM »
Just as well India does not have a high population per capita like the UK.  :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 