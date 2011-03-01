Welcome,
Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
Author
Topic: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India (Read 526 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 239
Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:34 AM »
And we were wondering how they were able to ease restrictions without Covid going wild?
Well, the shit has well and truly hit the fan now
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:35:21 AM by El Capitan
»
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 734
Bugger.
Re: Remember when that had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:37 AM »
A truly stunning poop/rapidly spinning blade interaction.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 961
Re: Remember when that had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:15 AM »
Albert knows a bloke though
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 015
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:04:51 PM »
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 734
Bugger.
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:09:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:04:51 PM
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.
Thanks for sharing. I'm sure lots of people were wondering if you'd been to India and, if so, what you thought of it.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 015
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:18:45 PM »
Dont mention it. I presume you havent been there. Take my word for it and dont bother. It really is a shit hole. Been to Sri Lanka too and marginally better. Thailand ok if you can avoid all the fat white blokes chatting up young Thai girls. Cambodia is interesting, as is Vietnam. Honk Kong was great. Perhaps different now.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 239
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 12:32:19 PM »
Honk Kong is lovely this time of year.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 822
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:57:55 PM »
They were doing fine there using ivermectin but then someone decided they had some Astra Zeneca vaccines they wanted using up and its gone haywire since.
I wouldnt give they stuff to my worst enemy
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 897
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:38 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:18:45 PM
Dont mention it. I presume you havent been there. Take my word for it and dont bother. It really is a shit hole. Been to Sri Lanka too and marginally better. Thailand ok if you can avoid all the fat white blokes chatting up young Thai girls. Cambodia is interesting, as is Vietnam. Honk Kong was great. Perhaps different now.
Erm.... away from a few seedy streets.... the country of Thailand is beautiful, the food is delicious and the people are really friendly.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 239
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:09:12 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 06:57:55 PM
They were doing fine there using ivermectin but then someone decided they had some Astra Zeneca vaccines they wanted using up and its gone haywire since.
I wouldnt give they stuff to my worst enemy
Seriously, Bongo, do you believe this??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 517
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:11:26 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:04:51 PM
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.
Alan Whicker.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 822
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:36:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:09:12 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 06:57:55 PM
They were doing fine there using ivermectin but then someone decided they had some Astra Zeneca vaccines they wanted using up and its gone haywire since.
I wouldnt give they stuff to my worst enemy
Seriously, Bongo, do you believe this??
Do I believe this? I dont have to. Its there in black and white mate. Our world in data. Try doing some research yourself rather than watching BBC propaganda
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 961
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:40:00 PM »
Its not like.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 576
Superstar
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:08 PM »
Must say every film or clip of India ive seen looks like its a proper shithole
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 032
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:21 PM »
Minge,India is a shithole,but......I loved every second I spent there,more than I can say for London,Egypt,USA,etc...etc..
Anyway....love India me like........🤗x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 423
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:19 PM »
Frightening what is happening in India, another more transmissible variant most likely that we will start fretting about. Cant see us getting our 5 million vaccines from there any time soon!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 667
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:21:32 PM »
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 961
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:49:34 PM »
It must be the Flu.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 667
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:34:29 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 01:49:34 PM
It must be the Flu.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 239
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 05:49:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:21:32 PM
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.
Yeah Ive already fucking said that
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 667
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 05:58:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:49:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:21:32 PM
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.
Yeah Ive already fucking said that
Fuck off, knob head
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 734
Bugger.
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 07:01:53 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 05:58:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:49:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:21:32 PM
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.
Yeah Ive already fucking said that
Fuck off, knob head
Yeah, but you still want to touch his bum.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 667
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 07:48:13 PM »
Leave his brother out of this
Logged
