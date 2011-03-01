Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 23, 2021, 07:59:48 PM
Author Topic: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India  (Read 526 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 239


« on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 AM »
And we were wondering how they were able to ease restrictions without Covid going wild?




Well, the shit has well and truly hit the fan now  klins
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 734


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 AM »
A truly stunning poop/rapidly spinning blade interaction.
Robbso
Posts: 14 961


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:26:15 AM »
Albert knows a bloke though
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 015


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:04:51 PM »
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 734


Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:09:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:04:51 PM
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.

Thanks for sharing. I'm sure lots of people were wondering if you'd been to India and, if so, what you thought of it.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 015


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:18:45 PM »
Dont mention it. I presume you havent been there. Take my word for it and dont bother. It really is a shit hole. Been to Sri Lanka too and marginally better. Thailand ok if you can avoid all the fat white blokes chatting up young Thai girls. Cambodia is interesting, as is Vietnam. Honk Kong was great. Perhaps different now.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 239


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:32:19 PM »
Honk Kong is lovely this time of year.
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 822


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:57:55 PM »
They were doing fine there using ivermectin but then someone decided they had some Astra Zeneca vaccines they wanted using up and its gone haywire since.
I wouldnt give they stuff to my worst enemy
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 897



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:06:38 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:18:45 PM
Dont mention it. I presume you havent been there. Take my word for it and dont bother. It really is a shit hole. Been to Sri Lanka too and marginally better. Thailand ok if you can avoid all the fat white blokes chatting up young Thai girls. Cambodia is interesting, as is Vietnam. Honk Kong was great. Perhaps different now.

Erm.... away from a few seedy streets.... the country of Thailand is beautiful, the food is delicious and the people are really friendly.

 
El Capitan
Posts: 45 239


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:09:12 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 06:57:55 PM
They were doing fine there using ivermectin but then someone decided they had some Astra Zeneca vaccines they wanted using up and its gone haywire since.
I wouldnt give they stuff to my worst enemy


Seriously, Bongo, do you believe this??
BoroPE
Posts: 2 517


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:11:26 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:04:51 PM
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.

Alan Whicker.  mcl
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 822


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:36:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:09:12 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 06:57:55 PM
They were doing fine there using ivermectin but then someone decided they had some Astra Zeneca vaccines they wanted using up and its gone haywire since.
I wouldnt give they stuff to my worst enemy


Seriously, Bongo, do you believe this??

Do I believe this? I dont have to. Its there in black and white mate. Our world in data. Try doing some research yourself rather than watching BBC propaganda
Robbso
Posts: 14 961


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:40:00 PM »
Its not like.
Minge
Posts: 10 576

Superstar


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:19:08 PM »
Must say every film or clip of India ive seen looks like its a proper shithole
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 032


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:17:21 PM »
Minge,India is a shithole,but......I loved every second I spent there,more than I can say for London,Egypt,USA,etc...etc..

Anyway....love India me like........🤗x
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 423



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:45:19 PM »
Frightening what is happening in India, another more transmissible variant most likely that we will start fretting about. Cant see us getting our 5 million vaccines from there any time soon!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 667



« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:21:32 PM »
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.
Robbso
Posts: 14 961


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:49:34 PM »
It must be the Flu.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 667



« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:34:29 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:49:34 PM
It must be the Flu.

  :alf: :alf: :alf:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 239


« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:49:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:21:32 PM
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.


Yeah Ive already fucking said that
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 667



« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:58:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:49:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:21:32 PM
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.


Yeah Ive already fucking said that

Fuck off, knob head
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 734


Bugger.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:01:53 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:58:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:49:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:21:32 PM
I could never understand how India had got away so lightly. Fuck me, it hasnt now.


Yeah Ive already fucking said that

Fuck off, knob head

Yeah, but you still want to touch his bum.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 667



« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:48:13 PM »
Leave his brother out of this
