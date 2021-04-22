Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 22, 2021
Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
El Capitan
« on: Today at 11:05:34 AM »
And we were wondering how they were able to ease restrictions without Covid going wild?




Well, the shit has well and truly hit the fan now  klins
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:17:37 AM »
A truly stunning poop/rapidly spinning blade interaction.
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:26:15 AM »
Albert knows a bloke though
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:04:51 PM »
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:09:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 12:04:51 PM
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.

Thanks for sharing. I'm sure lots of people were wondering if you'd been to India and, if so, what you thought of it.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:18:45 PM »
Dont mention it. I presume you havent been there. Take my word for it and dont bother. It really is a shit hole. Been to Sri Lanka too and marginally better. Thailand ok if you can avoid all the fat white blokes chatting up young Thai girls. Cambodia is interesting, as is Vietnam. Honk Kong was great. Perhaps different now.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:32:19 PM »
Honk Kong is lovely this time of year.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:57:55 PM »
They were doing fine there using ivermectin but then someone decided they had some Astra Zeneca vaccines they wanted using up and its gone haywire since.
I wouldnt give they stuff to my worst enemy
